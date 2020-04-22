Future Post 20 team's message
Courtesy Ashley Fliflet

The future Wahpeton Post 20 American Legion team shared this hopeful and humorous message on Facebook recently. It reads, ‘Please stay at home so our moms can start yelling about bad calls again!’ This week North Dakota American Legion Department Executive Committee announced Tuesday it has canceled the 2020 season due to the coronavirus crisis. Wednesday, April 22, Coach Kelly McNary shared with the Wahpeton Post 20 Facebook page that the ‘North Dakota summer baseball coaches are working on alternative plans to play summer baseball if and when the governor lifts the sanctions.’ Pictured, from top row, left to right: Josiah Hofman, Gavin Schroeder, Brett Goltz, Josiah Breuer, Caden Kappes, Jayden King, Jackson Fliflet, Jack Rittenour, Caden Hockert, Riley Thimjon and Ethan Manock.

