Galloway-Walker engagement

Galloway-Walker

The engagement of Alexa Ashley Galloway and Albert “Alie” Dean Walker III is being announced by the couples’ parents, David and Ashley Galloway of Jefferson, Georgia and Albert and Dawn (McCready) Walker II of Naperville, Illinois, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Alexa is a 2014 graduate of Kennesaw State University with a degree in Public Relations. She is a Fitness and Nutrition Coach, currently employed with Elite Edge Fitness in Chamblee, Georgia.

Alie is a 2013 graduate of Western Illinois University with a degree in Kinesiology and Business. He graduated in April, 2018, from Ohio University with an MBA in Executive Management. He is currently employed with Priority 1 Transportation in Atlanta, Georgia.

The couple will be married on Oct. 30, 2020, in Riviera Maya, Mexico at Generations resort.

