Whether it was a cookie, a jar of relish or anything in between, it likely was sold Thursday, July 15 in downtown Wahpeton.
Promoting local, fresh and good items, the Twin Towns Gardeners’ Market opened for another season in the east parking lot of St. John’s Catholic Church. The market is open from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays through September.
“We’ve had great turnout,” said Jen Skoog, Christine, North Dakota. “This is my second market (as a participant) this season.”
Skoog and her daughter, Lily, sold items from the Family Roots Farm. Their goods included jams, pickles, vegetables and farm-raised lamb, chicken, pork and eggs.
“We plan to be here the whole season,” Skoog said.
Many of the merchants are not Gardeners’ Market newcomers. Some, like Jordan Blazek, estimated that her family has been participating for years.
“People love our bread, so we keep making it and bringing it back,” Blazek said while working with sister Lena.
Local author Phillip Meyer, selling “Unafraid: Leon’s Son,” said he was excited to take part in the market.
“I started selling last year and I’d like to be out for the whole season. I really like coming here. It’s a nice way to see and talk with people in the community,” Meyer said.
Not far from Meyer were Amy and Miles Anderson. Miles, 11, was proud of the souvenirs he had to offer, including hand-painted rocks.
“People like it,” Miles said.
Some visitors were just like the marketplace sellers, eager to socialize.
“This is the first time in a year that I get to hang out and chat,” Melinda Hall said. “I’m going to be here every week I can. I’m looking for pickles and beets (and with the variety available) I’m spoiled. It’s so great for everyone to be out again.”
St. John’s has an east parking lot located at Second Street North and Second Avenue North in Wahpeton. For more information, visit twintownsmarket.org and Facebook.
Daily News Journalist Product Manager Katie Schroeder was also at the market’s opening day. Check out NABUR at nabur.wahpetondailynews.com and the Instagram account out_and_about_with_katie for more content.
