Gardening could not have been any better

It is a lucky year to be hoeing leaves into the garden in November. Leaves lighten heavy soil, feed earthworms, decompose mineral nutrients and keep the earth rich.
After another bountiful gardening season, we owe it to our garden plot!
We are fortunate to have public gardens at the Kidder Recreation Area along the Red River and on land owned by Perry and Larry Miller along 11th Street North. Thank you!
Gardening in the fresh air and sunshine is meditative. The time outdoors induces positive mood influencers that reduce stress.
It is a multi-generational recreation activity. What fun for grandparents, parents and grandchildren to share joy at the same time while gathering many healthy vegetables!
Garden plots will be available again next May. Take advantage of rich, productive Red River Valley dirt for growing fresh, colorful vegetables. Just this week, a gourmet dinner consisted of zucchini pasta, kale salad with diced peppers, red beets, grilled potatoes, orange carrots, purple eggplant and an orchard apple for dessert. Healthy eating doesn’t get any better.
Plentiful rains this past summer helped produce one of the best gardens ever. After some watering in May, extra moisture wasn’t needed the rest of the summer.
We take great joy in processing and preserving vegetables for our children to enjoy year-round. Green beans were picked and frozen from June 17 to Oct. 3. Kale and broccoli also keep producing all season and benefit from timely picking.
There are always challenges. I am on the ‘Top Ten Most Wanted’ list of Colorado potato beetles. I went the organic way this summer and squeezed beetles to death many summer nights. It took much time and I may seek pesticide help next summer. Large spuds were dug this fall.
Gardening is terrific exercise and I still enjoy hoeing every inch of our two 20-foot by 60-foot garden plots. Turning over 345,600 square inches of topsoil by hand releases pleasant, earthy aromas! It is excellent upper body strength training.
I am fortunate that wife Joan is a skilled chef and takes time to prepare meals. Favorites include parmesan eggplant slices, shrimp zucchini pasta, creamy tomato soup, luscious zucchini bread with chocolate chips and grilled vegetable medleys of onions, peppers, potatoes, squash, zucchini and carrots. Diced pickled beets canned in pint jars are spicy side trays.
Gardening gives you the opportunity to be a citizen scientist. NDSU Extension offers low-priced seeds if you are willing to take notes and report on the season. Because daughter Britt loves green beans, a couple extra rows of Jade and Antiguy beans were planted this summer.
It is fun to try unique, tasty vegetables. Eggplant is native to India and thrived in the hot, rainy weather. They have a neat, bland taste that offers variety. Artichoke is a Mediterranean vegetable that did outstanding. Flesh is gleaned off thickened leaves and can be enhanced with melted garlic butter (when your wife isn’t home). Brussels sprouts originate from Belgium and add special mini-cabbage tastes alone or with mixed vegetables.
There is a reason sugar beets do well in the fertile valley soils and root crops like beets, carrots and potatoes grow super. Sweet potatoes are so healthy and large tubers were unearthed this fall.
Fellow gardeners are friendly and others shared peas, kohlrabi and early large red tomatoes.
Vine crops produced volleyball-sized sweet muskmelon and large oblong watermelon. Sorry, grocery stores, nothing beats melons picked right off the vine. Cantaloupe are ready as soon as the opposite stem side can be slightly pushed in.
Zucchini gets a bad rap but it is a terrific food that Joan uses for many dishes. I am just along for the taste testing ride!
Kale is a superfood. It is jam packed with vitamins and minerals. It contains a broad range of antioxidants and good fat and fiber. One cup provides all the Vitamin A, C and K for the day! When washed and refrigerated in a closed container, its leaves stay crisp for weeks.
It helps to have farmer friends and we enjoyed freezing a few dozen quart packages of sweet corn after slicing them off heavy cobs.
Gardening 2020! It could not have been better and we are fortunate after a fantastic harvest!
