Get your children involved with horses — it’s what they need

If ever there was a time for a horse in a child’s life, the time is now. Children need a regular schedule, security, love and structure. They also need to learn to strive to do better and to learn it’s not the end of the world if they fail. They can always rise up and try again.
Suppose I was asked the question, “What would be the one thing you would suggest to a parent raising a child in today’s society?” Without a doubt, and without prejudice, my answer would be to involve your child with horses.
Time and time again, we are seeing what is happening with a disconnected society and family unit. The children look outside the home to fit into a group, they lack the connection of “cause and effect” and they also fail to see how their attitude and actions influence other’s behaviors.
Now, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, children are being taught outside of the traditional classroom. Ask anyone who has taken the plunge to work from home. It’s a whole new ballgame working from home rather than going to a place of employment. You have to create your own work environment and that’s not easy to do for adults, much less children.
I have many stories of children who grew up with horses, participated in horse shows, trail rides or just hung out at the barn. Weekly riding lessons offered structure and a chance to succeed, fail and then learn from their mistakes, without judgment.
One of our riding students, who is now in college, was asked why she didn’t get involved with drugs or alcohol in school.
“I didn’t have the time, nor the money,” she answered. “My horse took up all my spare time and my spare money. Who could afford to just hang out? My horse needed me to take care of him.”
That in itself is a very poignant statement. Her horse taught her responsibility, gave her emotional support and a reprieve from her turbulent teenage years, and even taught her how to balance a checkbook.
Horses allow children to become strong physically as well as emotionally as they ride and exercise horses. Proven by science, riding a horse greatly improves a person’s balance and core strength, improves hand-eye function and releases stress. Truly, a horse is a “one stop shop” for emotional and physical support!
So, when looking for ways to connect with your child to help them to connect positively to the world we live in today, reach out to your local riding stable, enjoy a tour of the horses there, take some riding lessons and invest in the future well being of your children and family.
Happy Trails!
