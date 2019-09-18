The first meeting of Wahpeton Women’s Literary Club 2019-20 year was held on Friday, Sept. 6 at The Boiler Room. Officers for the year are President Carol Sturdevant, Vice President Karen Engstrom, Secretary Bev McRoberts, Treasurer Lori Buboltz and Correspondence Secretary Jeanette Plummer.
Following lunch, President Carol Sturdevant presided. Club collect and pledge of allegiance were recited. Roll call response was “Summer Adventures.” Ten members were in attendance.
Club members will again host the Senior Girls Tea and assemble Welcome Home Baskets for those who transition into apartments. Members will be helping assemble backpacks at the food pantry on Tuesday, Oct. 8. On Thursday, Sept. 19, members will be assisting with the blood drive at Grace Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, Minnesota. Programs and hostesses were planned for the coming year. Program booklets will be distributed at the October meeting.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Bethel Lutheran Church. The program will be Music Camp recipients. Members are asked to bring a prospective guest.
The purpose of GFWC is to unite women’s clubs in order to enhance community service efforts by volunteers. The small group of clubs that began in 1890 is now one of the largest volunteer organizations for women in the world. General Federation of Women’s Clubs of ND was chartered in 1897.
