There are opportunities and beautiful outcomes that come out of tragic events and one of the most noticeable results of COVID-19 is the kindness and generosity of many people.
It is fortunate to live in our country. When some of us visited Russia during a Sister Rivers partnership with the Dniester River a few years ago, a new friend reminded me “when you are born in America, you won the lottery.”
There are so many things to be grateful for. I journal three or four great things every day to remind myself about great fortune. Often times they are very simple things like a phone call to a daughter, the ability to walk through a park, having a fulfilling profession, getting a grandson Skype or serving people.
The end of the year is a time to reflect and contemplate. Maybe there are some things you are passionate about and want to support. During challenging financial times, there are always people, non-profits and quality-of-life things that could use your help.
Doctors Vartan and Lucy Malkasian are kind, generous people who have shared their generosity for many years. They sponsored the climbing wall and zip line at the Chahinkapa Park swim pool that provided physical fitness and family fun the past couple summers. Many, many smiles and laughs are their personal thank you messages.
Special Olympics offers recreation for people with intellectual disabilities and has been able to offer its program independent of direct public funds. It is dependent on fund-raising. Dr. Jeff Withuski and wife Dr. Paula Sabbe (great dentists) are among generous supporters every year.
Chahinkapa Zoo is the smallest nationally accredited zoo in the country. Due to our small population base, it needs every dollar it can muster in the Twin Towns Area. The greatest endowment ever received in our system was a million dollar estate gift from Alfred Boehning, a farmer near Geneseo. His connection was providing peacocks to the zoo with former Park Superintendent Wendell Langendorfer. Amazing when seemingly modest relationships result in so much!
The Boehning gift also showed the importance of local legal counsel who offer our resources as places to consider with your fortune. We likely have the support of the entire local legal community but no doubt Simone Sandberg is a stalwart who has also helped author several non-profit 501-c-3 designations.
A new recreation center in the Twin Towns is hopefully on the horizon. Consider nourishing the dreams of community members like Stacia Henningsen who envisions an indoor playground for young children.
Trees are lifetime memorials. Mark Charging is sponsoring an oak tree near Hughes Shelter to honor his lifetime friend Aly Zach, who passed away this summer.
Years ago Gabe Hermes noticed that young children needed something to do while men’s and women’s softball players played on the Hughes Fields Complex so he donated a playground piece.
Several families have remembered treasured family members with benches along the Chahinkapa Park pond, Red River trails, swimming pool entrance, 11th Street trails and Sculpture Park, to name a few.
The Sculpture Park has benefitted from people who want to remember our loved ones. The Carter Casey No. 7 hockey sculpture is a wonderfully designed art piece. More are coming!
One individual likes to quietly and modestly support building infrastructure improvements and annually considers appliance gifts like refrigerators and freezers for often used picnic shelters. We respect the request of people who want to anonymously offer support.
Honestly, about any friendly gift can be your idea. It will help somebody.
Think long-term and the legacy you wish to leave behind. If you have the ability to leave a lasting gift, we advocate the following consideration.
Remember the park system and recreation programs in your will. Your deferred gift can be a lasting memory by helping to build the parks and recreation system for future generations.
One sentence can be inserted by your attorney, “I give, devise and bequeath to the Wahpeton Park Board the sum of __________ dollars to be used for the development and operations of __________.” It will help make our city an even better place to live and your gift will be enjoyed by countless appreciative others throughout the years.
Thank you to the many people, service clubs, city-county-state government, non-profits, youth sports groups and all who have made contributions to make life better for all of us. You make a difference!
