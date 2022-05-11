Going for the gold at Math Olympics

Alex Jean, a sixth grader at Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, N.D., tries his luck with the tilt-a-cup activity during 'Minute to Win It.' Tests of skill, including having unstable drinking cups not topple over, entertained participants of the 2022 Math Olympics while they waited for final results from the Friday, May 6 event.
For the first time in three years, the Bremer Bank Theatre was filled with Math Olympians.
North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton, hosted the 2022 Math Olympics on Friday, May 6. Older elementary-age students from communities throughout southeast North Dakota took part in the event. In person festivities, including the popular “Minute to Win It” games of skill while written math tests were graded, had been halted beginning in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 24 awards were given out: five each to the top scoring youth in grades 4-6, plus three each to the top scoring classes in grades 4-6. Kindred Public School, Kindred, North Dakota, won the most awards, 11 total. This included each of the three grades ranking first place.
Local winners included Hankinson Public School, Hankinson, North Dakota, five awards total; Wyndmere Public School, Wyndmere, North Dakota, two awards; and Richland 44 Elementary School, Abercrombie, North Dakota, one award.
The remaining five awards included two for Oakes Public School, Oakes, North Dakota, and one each for Central Cass Elementary School, Casselton, North Dakota, Lisbon Public School, Lisbon, North Dakota; and Fort Ransom Elementary School, Fort Ransom, North Dakota.
