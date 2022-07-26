Purchase Access

One of the great perks I've realized from teaching lit is that after I'd retired, I found that by some odd osmosis, I'd absorbed dozens of great soliloquies and snippets of plays and poems which have had a way of popping into my mind when occasions call. I picked up most, I think, from hearing repeatedly plays and poems I've played for my classes, hoping the great readers, like Richard Burton, John Gielgud, or Dame Edith Anderson could somehow persuade young minds that great lit remembered was a sign of being educated. And I found that thinking back on good times had, or dear friends lost, or some place loved, often "summoned up remembrance of things past" in some great quotation.

This is especially true now, in my eighth decade, when so many cherished friends have transitioned into The Great Beyond. I've been especially blessed in this area, because I've the kind mind that learns by hearing. Great farewell speeches from classics works have proved especially fun to emote, and reciting one, as I used to love to in class, still gives me that little momentary rush that tightens the scalp, puts a lump in the throat or a tear to the eye. For me, even an otherwise boring car trip can turn into a chance to see if I still remember those unforgettable lines.



