One of the great perks I've realized from teaching lit is that after I'd retired, I found that by some odd osmosis, I'd absorbed dozens of great soliloquies and snippets of plays and poems which have had a way of popping into my mind when occasions call. I picked up most, I think, from hearing repeatedly plays and poems I've played for my classes, hoping the great readers, like Richard Burton, John Gielgud, or Dame Edith Anderson could somehow persuade young minds that great lit remembered was a sign of being educated. And I found that thinking back on good times had, or dear friends lost, or some place loved, often "summoned up remembrance of things past" in some great quotation.
This is especially true now, in my eighth decade, when so many cherished friends have transitioned into The Great Beyond. I've been especially blessed in this area, because I've the kind mind that learns by hearing. Great farewell speeches from classics works have proved especially fun to emote, and reciting one, as I used to love to in class, still gives me that little momentary rush that tightens the scalp, puts a lump in the throat or a tear to the eye. For me, even an otherwise boring car trip can turn into a chance to see if I still remember those unforgettable lines.
One of my favorites is Cyrano de Bergerac's dying fare well. If you saw the movie,"Roxanne.," this speech was left out: Fare well Roxanne, because today I die ... Struck down by the sword of a hero, let me fall-steel in my heart and laughter on my lips. Yes, I said that once. How fate loves a jest. Behold me ambushed, taken in the rear. My battlefield a gutter; my noble foe a lout with a log of wood. I have missed everything, even my death.It is coming: I feel already shod with marble, blood with lead. I see him now; he is staring at my nose, that skeleton .. But I fight on. All my laurels they have riven away and all my roses, but tonight when I enter before God, my salute shall sweep all the stars away from the blue threshold; one thing without stain – unspotted from the world, and that is my white plume"(dies).
That plume, his "panache" he never let hit L'le ground. It was his symbol of both purity and integrity in not compromising his ideals. The plume also reminds ns of Cyrano's fascination with flying. He was truly a free spirit.
Robert Burns, the great Scottish plow-boy poet, loved the common man and truly understood the bonds shared by bosom friends growing old: "John Anderson my jo John/When we were first acquaint/Your locks were like the raven/your bonny brow was brent//But now your brow is beld, John/Your locks are like the snow/But blessings on your frosty pow/John Anderson my jo. John Anderson my jo, John/ we'll climb the hill together/ And many a canty day, John, We've had wi ane anither/Now we must totter down, John/ And hand in hand we'll go/ And sleep together at the foot/ John Anderson, my jo."
You can smart-phone up the meanings of those Scottish dialect words. Or just use your imagination. The speaker here is a woman or possibly a male bff. "jo" just means life-long bosom buddy. (''Jo" says it all in two letters.)
And Burns' contemporary in England, William Blake, also set down many a poignant line. His lyric, "Little Black Boy," has some of the best.
"My mother taught me underneath a tree/ And pointing to the east began to say 'Look on the rising sun: there God does live/ And gives His love and gives His heat away/ ... And we are put on earth a little space/That we may learn to bear the beams of Love/ And these black bodies, and this sun-burnt face/is but a cloud, and like a shady grove// For when our souls have learned 1J1e heat to bear/The cloud will vanish/ We shall hear His voice/ Saying, 'come out from the grove, my love and care/ And round my golden tent like lambs rejoice!"
Blake was one of the very first to condemn the lie that skin color should curse anyone to a sub-standard life.
A poet that seemed to specialize in tear-creating lines was A.E.Houseman.This salute to fallen WWI soldiers and their loves is pretty famous:
"With Rue my heart is laden/For golden friends I had/ For many a rose-lipped maiden/ For many a light-foot lad./By brooks to broad for leaping the lightfoot lads are laid/the rose-lipped girls are sleeping/ In fields where roses fade." And of course his "To an Athlete Dying Young" is unmatched for poignancy. Google it up.
A poet often scorned by the moderns but much loved by me is Longfellow. We had to memorize the The Village Blacksmith in the fifth grade. Thank God for Miss Donna Goodin: that poem convinced me that I liked poetry.
Here's a cut:"He goes on Sunday to the Church/And sits among his boys./He hears the parson pray and preach/He hears his daughter's voice/ Singing in the village choir/And it makes his heart rejoice/ It makes him think of her mother's voice/ Singing in Paradise/And with his hard, rough hand/He wipes a tear out of his eyes."
They quoted his "The Wreck of the Hesperus" on "Jeopardy" last week, and none of the geniuses got it right. Here's another:'"Next morning on the wild sea beach/ An old fisherman stood aghast/ To see the form of a maiden fair/Lashed close to a drifting mast. ... Such was the Wreck of the Hesperus/In the midnight and the snow/God save us all from a fate like that/ On The Reef of Norman's Woe."
And I'll conclude with just a few random lines that stuck: "And you,my father/ There on that sad height; Curse, bless me now with your fierce tears I pray/ Do not go gentle into that good night/Rage, rage against the dying of the light"(Thomas). Or how about?
"Fear no more the heat of the sun/Nor the envious winter's rages/Thou, thy worldly task hatli done/Home art gone and ta'en thy wages/Golden lads and girls all must/ Like chimney sweepers/Come to dust." (Will Shakespeare)
And Willy Yeats' "John Kinsella's 'Lament for Mrs. Mary Moore' is amazing: "A bloody and a sudden end/Gunshot or the noose/ For Death who takes what man would keep/Leaves what man would lose./He might have had my sister/My cousins by tlie score/But nothing satisfied the fool/ But my dear Mary Moore//None other knows what pleasures man/At table or in bed/What shall I do for pretty girls/Now my old bawd is dead?"
There are countless oilier beautiful lines just waiting for a brave young potential English scholar, or anyone who loves words to explore. It's never too late to enrich one's mind. Why not get CDs or apps of great readers and play them over and over like songs. It's amazing how much you'll retain.
