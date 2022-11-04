“And the days dwindle down/To a precious few/September, November” go the words of that great old standard marking the joys of being with the beloved in a beautiful place and the sadness of seeing those precious days fleeting away and that beautiful place gradually tarnishing into “wan wood leaf meal dust.”

I’ve been watching that very scene played out as this gorgeous Indian Summer gradually loses its grip on permanence, and the chill of reality sneakily fastens its grip on our lives. Truly, we can say to ourselves with our dear friend, Louis Armstrong, “It’s a wonderful world.” I keep telling myself that, inspired by the tranquility and loveliness of peace in the Red River Valley. But it’s hard to stay joyful against the backdrop of the world’s teetering uncertainty. More and more, I see that Frost was spot on with his “nothing gold can stay.”



