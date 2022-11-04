“And the days dwindle down/To a precious few/September, November” go the words of that great old standard marking the joys of being with the beloved in a beautiful place and the sadness of seeing those precious days fleeting away and that beautiful place gradually tarnishing into “wan wood leaf meal dust.”
I’ve been watching that very scene played out as this gorgeous Indian Summer gradually loses its grip on permanence, and the chill of reality sneakily fastens its grip on our lives. Truly, we can say to ourselves with our dear friend, Louis Armstrong, “It’s a wonderful world.” I keep telling myself that, inspired by the tranquility and loveliness of peace in the Red River Valley. But it’s hard to stay joyful against the backdrop of the world’s teetering uncertainty. More and more, I see that Frost was spot on with his “nothing gold can stay.”
One of The Bard’s great sonnets has lately revisited my mind, and I’m hard-pressed not to think that he too was dead right. Sonnet 66: “Tired of all these for restful death I cry/As to behold, desert, a beggar born/And needy nothing trimmed in jollity/And purest faith unhappily forsworn/And gilded honor shamefully misplaced/And maiden virtue rudely strumpeted/And right perfection wrongfully disgraced/And strength by limping sway disabled; And art made tongue-tied by authority/And folly, doctor-like, controlling skill/And simple truth miscalled simplicity/And captive good attending captain ill/Tied of all these, from these would I be gone/Save, that to die, I leave my love alone.”
There is hardly a line in that list of outrages common in the 16th century that is not true in our own hectic modern times. Babies are still being abandoned, or worse, aborted. Poverty is worldwide, even to the point of famine. And little of it is “trimmed in jollity.” But back in the ‘40s on the farm where I grew up, we and lots of others learned to “put on a happy face” as though we were not usually broke. And in spite of that, we seldom thought we were poor. Life was good, with family fun, wholesome homegrown diets and good neighbors.
Also, “purest faith unhappily forsworn” is probably more widespread than ever as marriage vows are made with little intention of being kept. I think the divorce rate is higher than 50% and climbing. To “forswear something” means to break the promise one swore he would keep. And across society, few are true to their word. Appointments are ignored routinely and lying is becoming the rule rather than the exception. So much for honor, although I hear it’s still upheld among thieves.
“Maiden virtue is still being rudely strumpeted.” Sex trafficking of young men and women is rampant in places like Thailand and Mexico. And here in America, pimping is hugely profitable, if we are to believe the hip hop heroes who seem to glory in it, dripping with diamonds and gold and draped in threads only Solomon could afford. And their little kids taking it all in and dreaming of one day being just as “bad” as daddy. Maiden virtue is indeed being “rudely strumpeted.” I assume my readers know that a strumpet is a hooker and not a coronet with strings.
In the space I have left, I’ll only comment on one more of the injustices Shakespeare hated. Let’s speak of “right perfection wrongfully disgraced.” I doubt that any thinking person could miss the calumniation Donald Trump received from the left wing media to persuade the public that all the great things he had accomplished to get America back on its feet and prospering meant nothing. Somehow they succeeded in converting Trump’s “right perfection” into abject disgrace. But with four of the leading news networks in concert, throwing darts, a largely apathetic electorate it appears can be persuaded to vote their good times away, which they did.
I did notice that one left-leaning publication available here never missed the chance to smear Trump with headlines that somehow implied he was crooked, incompetent or immoral. I don’t believe I saw one complimentary article in that rag in the entire four years leading up to the election of Joe Biden. I won’t name the paper, but I’m sure many were as astonished as I was at their success in smearing one of our more effective presidents. And if anything favorable did show up there, it was usually buried somewhere among the letters to the editor.
But we should not be surprised at the present turn of events. They were prophesied hundreds of years ago. And all the pieces seem to be falling into place to indicate that we are truly in the Biblical “end times.” Jesus spoke of it in Matthew, Chapter 24, and Paul does so in II Timothy (1-7). But take heart. Things will play out as predicted, and there is still room for hope and the possibility that Paul was right in saying, “Where evil abounds, Grace does much more abound” (Romans 5).
There is still safety “in the secret place of the most high,” available to anyone looking for shelter. The good book abounds with good news. It’s time to get some true insurance, or should I say, “blessed assurance.”
And pray for the people of Ukraine. They could be in for a cold, hard winter.