‘Grandpa’s Petting Zoo’ founder celebrated on birthday

Grandpa’s Petting Zoo is often considered the heart of Chahinkapa Zoo, Wahpeton. It was founded in 1983 by the late Bud Oliver.
Oliver was remembered on his birthday, Friday, July 3, by Chahinkapa Zoo staff and visitors, as well as his grandson, Ben.
“Ben Oliver hosted ‘Bud Oliver Day,’ donning Bud’s actual uniform,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. “It included his zoo shirt, zoo cap and the ever-present red suspenders.”
Bud Oliver saw a need for guests to take ownership and pride in Chahinkapa Zoo.
“He knew that a hands-on approach would be an excellent way of reaching our visitors,” Diekman said. “Through the years, he made sure that the petting zoo hosted a variety of animals and had proper housing, fencing and a nice, clean farm atmosphere.”
It was Bud Oliver’s wish to employ youth volunteers at Grandpa’s Petting Zoo.
“Through the years, Bud remained passionate about kids helping at the zoo. He said that it would build character and give the kids a sense of work ethic and ownership in the zoo,” Diekman said.
Grandpa’s Petting Zoo was a success from the start and has remained so for nearly 40 years.
“As we remember the late Bud Oliver on his birthday, we are grateful for the passion and dedication of his family, including the Jim and Donelyn Oliver family,” Diekman said.
Jim Oliver, Bud’s son, served on the Chahinkapa Zoo Association board for more than 30 years. He retired in 2020. Ben Oliver, Jim’s son, is the association’s newest board member.
“Thank you, Ben,” Diekman said. “Bud’s legacy lives on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.