Grandfather time with grandsons George Joseph (16 months old) and Jack Wayne (just born August 22nd) at The Woodlands, Texas, recently was remindful of the importance of play.
All grandparents know about the love, magic and incredibly important value of time spent with grandchildren. To immerse youthful recreation known as play adds more worth to the experience. After all, play is the work of children.
Play grows trust and a special bond. Security develops when they are pushed in a swing by a grandparent. George likes swinging the most when Grandpa is in front and he can give him a good, teasing kick. It also creates much laughter when the elder backs away and taunts “you can’t get me.”
Other children enter the playground and George stares in wonder as he hasn’t yet experienced teamwork on the playground. Other children usually understand a newbie on playground equipment and are careful to give him room.
Interactive and family play teaches teamwork, how to communicate with others and interact in appropriate ways. We learn and grow together. Running around on playground decks and climbing teach balance and coordination.
Everything to a young child is a toy. Parents quickly learn that nothing is safe in their home. Inquisitive children learn what is heavy. Does it have sharp edges that hurt? Can I add a tool to my toy box?
Jack isn’t into active play yet but Grandpa got him to smile some. It was just a coincidence that his diaper needed to be changed shortly thereafter.
Playful dancing, napping on a warm chest (good excuse for Grandpa rest) and walking around, looking at art-filled walls with curious blueberry blue eyes enhance intimate human contact and a long-lasting attachment even with newborns like Jack.
Introducing children to play improves their self-esteem and eventually encourages them to try things independently. They grow by experiencing physical and mental challenges. Play is an invitation and a celebration of expression. Imagination never fails us.
Young children develop cognitive abilities from playing. Hand-eye coordination improves with interactive toys. Building block towers is toy room education how to think logically and imaginatively. Play shapes us. Watchful grandparents ensure play is done safely.
Children learn much about the environment through play. At 16 months, George is much more interested in rocks, sticks, mud and leaves than playground equipment. He loves to explore and not necessarily follow the regimented design of a playground pod. It is remarkable to observe him learning about the world.
The tree root on the surface of the ground is not a stick that can be picked up. Some of those vines with pretty red leaves also have sharp thorns painful to touch.
Public parks, green space and playgrounds offer natural sanctuaries that are shared by people and critters. They positively impact all the people who use them.
The boys sometimes ride in a double-stroller and we take time to observe wildlife like red cardinals, snowy egrets and blue jays. They are learning lifelong birding skills that will be enhanced over Christmas break when we tour Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge along the Gulf Coast.
Adults like to play, too and Grandpa runs on the trails for a sweaty eight-mile jaunt while both he and George observe trees and beautiful bushes like American beautyberry that offer jewel-purple edible berries for the foraging running elder. Hiking, bicycling and fishing are other lifetime recreation activities influenced by early developmental years of play.
So, all you grandparents, keep on playing with your grandchildren. It would be enough just for the fun. It is good to know that play does a whole lot more for your loved ones!
