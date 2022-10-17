‘Halloween Ends’ — and thank goodness for that

Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) receives unwanted attention from two people in 'Halloween Ends': Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers.

 Courtesy NBCUniversal

You have to hand it to the makers of “Halloween Ends.” They set out to once and for all conclude the story of Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney). At the risk of spoiling the movie, I can say the mission is accomplished. “Halloween Ends” — and thank goodness for that.

Nevertheless, there are four possible ways to continue the “Halloween” franchise after such a thorough ending. A, yet another remake in about 10 years from now. B, copycat killers, which is how the “Scream” movies have hung around for nearly 30 years. C, a copycat killer possessed by Michael and/or the apparent longstanding evil existing in Haddonfield, Illinois, which “Ends” came awfully close to having. D, picking up from what happened after the attempted mass pagan sacrifice at the end of “Halloween III: Season of the Witch.”



Tags

Load comments