Have a happy horsey holiday

It’s hard to believe that the end of another year is just around the corner. It’s almost time to put 2019 to bed and a new year is ready to greet us. The Christmas season is a time of reflection and thought.
It’s a time to remember what is important in your life, be grateful, be thankful, put differences to bed and begin planning for the New Year.
As an equestrian, this time of year can be a welcome respite if you look at the challenges it presents in a positive light. On the days that it has been too cold to ride, those are the times to plan for the upcoming year. You can look at horse training videos or read that horse book you just haven’t found the time to squeeze in yet. The downtime of bad weather can be a blessing to catch up on things to improve your relationship with your horse.
If you allow it to be, Christmas can be the catalyst to growth in your equestrian pursuits as well as in your personal life. Ask yourself, “Have you really done all you can do to grow as a rider and individual?” If the sky was the limit, what would you love to accomplish this year? Set goals, write them down, put them in a place you can see them every day and take little steps to make those goals a reality.
If we want to look for inspiration for our lives, we need to look no further than the horse that lives in our own barn. Horses are the perfect example of what we should strive to be like in life.
Horses have a spirit that remains free. If you’ve ever witnessed a horse run and play, you can feel their energy and happiness.
Horses aren’t focused on what may happen. Horses are in the present. They don’t worry about tomorrow because today has so many things to do and enjoy. They savor their meals and don’t worry about tomorrow, they are happy for today. If ever there was an example of mindfulness, the horse fits the profile to a “T.”
Above all, horses want to move forward. Horses love to run, play and explore. They don’t like to back up, nor look behind. Horses want to go forward to the next adventure.
By emulating the positive qualities of horses, we can tap into their strength and grow as individuals. It’s amazing what we can learn from the mannerisms of horses.
Horses communicate to each other mainly through body language. You can see them happy, sad, frustrated and angry if you just observe. They don’t need to say a word to express what they are feeling. By studying their body language, we can learn to recognize those same expressions in humans and then grow in our own relationships. The horse really is a wonderful teacher.
This time of year, as we remember the reason for the season, we reflect on the fact that Jesus Christ was born in a simple stable, surrounded by the animals. It was the perfect place to be then, as it is now. Merry Christmas and Happy Trails.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.