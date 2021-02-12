Re-reading Louise Erdrich’s book, “The Birch Bark House,” reminded me of an unforgettable Cree Indian historian and storyteller I met on a fishing trip up near Flin Flon, Manitoba, in the resort town of Cranberry Portage.
Back in the 80s, the rat pack from the 5 a.m. coffee gang used to make a yearly sojourn 800 miles north up to Cranberry Lake resort, a discovery of the late Judge Bernard Haugan. We all relished the great walleye and northern pike fishing there, and at close of day after the fish were cleaned, most would retire to their cabins and families, but I found it great fun to visit the little cafe and bar in town where the Cree guides would go to talk over the day’s fishing.
On this one particular night, many were sitting listening to Mable Cooper tell of the time that the whitefish netters got marooned on Torch Island on huge Moose Lake, about 30 miles south of Cranberry Portage.
Mable’s story centered around a guide named Jack Fisher, who was notorious for getting into barroom brawls. According to Mable, most folks didn’t think Jack would live past 40, he was such a hell-raiser. But most also respected his skill as a hunter-gatherer. He always brought home more fur (fisher, martin, mink, beaver), and winter meat (deer, moose, fish) than any of the others.
On this particular early October afternoon, Jack was with a troop of about 14 whitefish netters who had their nets out close to Torch Island about eight miles east of the town of Moose Lake on its west shore. The men were all paddling a big “war canoe” and had almost reached the island when a sudden “devil wind” arose. Almost immediately they were dealing with heavy waves. When they were about 50 yards from shore, the canoe snagged into a sharp spur of rock swamping the canoe and tearing a big hole in one side Mable said that the rock had been fishing for canoes a long time and finally caught one.
The men who could swim struck out for shore, but when they looked back, here came Jack Fisher towing one of the non-swimmers. When he reached shore he shouted to the others, “You gotta get a fire going or the chill will kill you. I gotta go back for the others,” which he did. He had two more in and was heading back out for the last, but on the way back, both of them sank down out of sight and neither ever came up. And that was the end of Jack Fisher.
Those marooned realized that with the canoe out of action and still hung up on that rock, they’d need to somehow notify the town, so they lit the whole island on fire. The people in Moose Lake village, knowing the men were late, looked out and saw that huge torch burning eight miles out, and thanks to Jack Fisher, all but two were rescued and that island got named, “ Torch.”
I’ve told the story pretty raggedly here, but Mable Cooper was riveting in her delivery, and I wished I’d had a tape recorder to catch the magic of that story. Her main point was that the guy everybody thought would come to no good, turned out to be a hero, and I’ll bet that if Mable Cooper were still alive, (she’d have to be over 100), people would be still getting her to tell it again. She put in all the details, the names and personalities of the fishermen with plenty of native lore put in to give it believability. (She also came out against alcohol, which had destroyed several in her family.)
Louise Erdrich always puts that kind of fine detail into her great books. They should be textbooks in the anthropological study of Ojibway culture. One needs to have access to the old wise ones – like Black Elk, or Chief Dan George, or Rita Erdrich, who have heard the stories first time told. One needs to hear of the hardships, toil and dangers that our ancestors endured to give us all the comforts of a warm home, a well-stocked cupboard, and a good entertainment center. Most of us don’t know how good we’ve got it.
