Many conflicting and often confusing things have been said of the heart. Some scientists say it is nothing more than a blood pump. But the Bible speaks of it as much more than that. Here are a few looks on that legendary organ:
“The heart is deceitful above all things; who can know it?”, “Those things that proceed out of the mouth come from the heart. For out of the heart proceed evil thoughts: murders, adulteries, fornication, thefts, false witness, blasphemies.”
The speaker here is Jesus, who should know a little about the heart, since he helped create it. (Mt 15:17-19) “All things were made by Him, and without Him was not anything made that was made.”
Essentially the heart is a field in which various seeds can be sown, either for good or evil, and those seeds are words. Nearly all of Matthew Ch. 13 and Mark Ch. 4 is a discourse by Jesus explaining sowing and reaping, and in the parable, the heart is the ground into which seeds are sown: “The sower is God who sows His word. If that heart is good ground, tender and receptive, the seed of the Word of God will bring forth a bountiful harvest of 30, 60, or a hundred fold.”
Such a heart belongs to one who “has ears to hear,” a diligent listener. But there are other conditions of the heart, and the worst is a heart too hard for the word to take root. George Herbert, the marvelous 17th century pastor poet celebrated by T. S. Eliot in “Little Gidding,” the name of Herbert’s chapel, was a truly great poet.
In his poem, “The Altar,” Herbert discusses the problem: “A broken altar Lord thy servant rears/ Made of a Heart and cemented with tears/ Whose parts are as thy hand did frame;/ No Workman’s tool has made the same./The heart alone is such a stone/ As nothing but Thy power can cut/ Therefore each part of my hard heart/ Meets in this frame to praise thy name/ That should I tend to hold my peace,/ These stones to praise Thee may not cease./Oh let thy blessed sacrifice be mine,/And consecrate this altar to be Thine.”
The “Blessed Sacrifice, of course is “His only begotten son, Jesus, and His finished work on the cross.” There he becomes the spotless sacrificial “Lamb of God, slain from the beginning of the world’’ to pay for the sins of all mankind for all time. A tender receptive, believing heart receives this sacrifice and by believing the truth of it is graciously “born again.”
Many hard hearts find this “old, old story” ridiculous, refuse to receive it, and thereby inherit hell for their eternal home.
And that’s the tragedy for which Jesus left Heaven, took on a human body and fulfilled all the prophecies foretelling His momentous sacrifice. (See Isaiah 52 and 53) That is the gospel, the “good news,” so many of the hardhearted, self righteous, proud scoffers find too absurd to believe. Easy for little kids, difficult for skeptics and self-anointed intellectuals. So “blessed are the meek,”(Mt:5), for they not only “inherit the earth” but “They rightly do inherit Heaven’s graces” says Shakespeare in “Sonnet 94.”
I checked the concordance to scan out a few “heart” references, but found so many I decided to go with the few I know. Frankly, the human conversation is replete with phrases dealing with affairs of the heart.
Please seriously consider what’s a stake if you choose to reject what’s behind curtain no. 1: Not “a brand new car,” but an eternity in a place more amazing and more beautiful than words can express; a place where there is “No more fear/ No more pain,/ No more tears, No more crying/ And praises to the great I AM,/ We shall live in the light of the risen Lamb.”
I consider that Glen Campbell’s best song and hope to get it sung at my funeral. It’ll be a celebration. I wish I could be there to take it in.
One of the great sorrows still touching my own heart is that several of my dearest friends found the gospel of Grace too far-fetched to believe. Most grew up in churches preaching a mixed message. Yes you can be saved by grace, but you can lose your salvation if you don’t do your best to keep the commandments too. And that mixed message is the very distortion Paul wrote the Epistle to the Galatians to rebut. That is why small “r” religion may be Satan’s best weapon to muddy the one true gospel, the Gospel of Grace.