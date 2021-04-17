Our family recently watched the PBS Ken Burns three-part biographical account of one of the most influential of all American writers – a man who was idolized by many, but despised by just as many. That man was Ernest Hemingway – hereafter referred to as “Hem.”
Among his admirers were two major groups: outdoors people and writers. Writers admired Hem for his terse, chiseled style and his amazing ability to convey a scene or an emotion or a dialogue.
Note this passage from “A Farewell to Arms”: “If people bring so much courage into this world, the world has to kill them to break them. So of course, it kills them. The world breaks everyone, and afterward many are strong at the broken places. But those that will not break, it kills. It kills the very good and the very gentle and the very brave impartially. If you are none of these, you can be sure it will kill you too, but there will be no special hurry.”
Hem’s detractors considered him a womanizing, narcissistic, death-obsessed purveyor of violence and immortality. Like many of my generation, I was attracted to his actually living the dangerous life of the soldier, the big game hunter or the adventurer. Furthermore, his outdoor writing about fishing and hunting influenced many of the great outdoor columnists like A.J. McClain and Lee Wulff who were my idols as a young angler.
Certainly there was good reason for people to admire or detest Hem according to their own values. But I find myself ambivalent about him. I love his writing style and his love of nature and outdoor pursuits like angling and hunting, but I have to say he did irreparable damage to nearly all who were close to him. I won’t go into the damage inflicted on all of his wives – and the fact that he brought misery, even suicide, to many in his family. But he really did me personally a lot of damage by glamorized drinking and the loose lifestyle of expatriates who hit Paris in the ‘30s ostensibly to follow their art or politics, but many, like F. Scott Fitzgerald, fell victim to alcohol and ultimate failure. In the late 50s and 60s, one could often sit at a college bar and hear a student next to you ordering the kind of drinks he read about in Hem’s books – drinks like Pernod and quinine or anisette, or dark beer.
Hem also saw no reason not to fall for any strange woman he came across – that lifestyle mirrored in countless movies, seemed to say that cheating and adultery were perfectly okay. I can only imagine the number of broken marriages his books probably inspired.
Hem seemed to be a trophy hunter, not only of women but of all the then glamorized big game animals found on his safaris. But I can’t for the life of me see how he could justify killing hippos or elephants or the amazing cheetahs. Still, it had to take real guts to stand one’s ground against a charging lion, or even worse, a cape buffalo – both famous for killing hunters and many natives.
All in all, Hem still deserves our appreciation for his great literary gifts: he has left us with some of the finest books in American literature, especially “The Old Man and the Sea,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” and “A Farewell to Arms,” not to mention numerous brilliant short stories.
The excellence of Hem’s style is indisputable, but the substance of many of his books is still up to question. I’ve re-read “The Old Man and the Sea,” and “Big Two-Hearted River,” many times along with many of his short stories like “A Clean, Well-Lighted Place,” or “Hills Like White Elephants,” but of his major novels, I’m prone to read just selected passages which I’m convinced will forever be matchless. But the Hemingway lifestyle was a prescription for disaster, which led him and many others of “The Lost Generation” to despair. That lifestyle is seductive but it’s deadly.
Hem once pointed out that he was most influenced by Mark Twain’s “Huck Finn,” but the truth is, both Twain and Hem and Melville, too, truly owed their terse, beautifully rhythmic cadences to the prophet Isaiah, The Psalms of David and writings of Moses and Solomon in the King James version of the Bible, – the book, which, according to several of my best professors and my mentor, Rufus Bellamy, did more to inspire great writing for centuries than any other book ever written.
One need only consider what the Book of Job’s last chapters did to inspire William Blake’s breath-taking engravings or Herman Melville’s timeless masterpieces, “Billy Budd” and “Moby Dick.”
When one compares the majesty of the King James authorized version of the Bible, to some of the tin-eared modern translations, once can only lament in the words of an old country tune, “Look what they’ve done to my song!” But those versions are also now necessary to allow everyone to understand the powerful stories of that book.
I’m told that the PBS Hem series can be accessed, streamed, but not being online, those are streams I haven’t fished in.
