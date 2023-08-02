Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, go sightseeing

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, “set sail” onto the road recently. We visited the Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead, Minnesota, for a guided tour of the Viking Ship and Stave Church.
The Viking Ship was a dream of Bob Asp. He wanted to sail a Viking Ship from our area to Norway. Bob started building the ship in Hawley, Minnesota, in an old potato warehouse. He renamed it as the “Hawley Ship Building.” Bob started his project in 1972, but died in 1980 before its completion.
The Asp children, with friends, completed the project and sailed their Eighth Century Viking Ship to Norway. It only took five months to get to Norway. The ship sailed in the Great Lakes and, from New York, the Atlantic Ocean. Four of the Asp children took the voyage.
While traveling, the Asps had fun by using the ship’s shields as surfboards behind the ship. Boards were sponsored by local businesses and organizations, including the Sons of Norway, District One. The ship also includes a dragon figure, Igor.
Lodge members listed to Markus Krueger, a program director and our guide at the Hjemkomst Center. Among those visiting were Mark and Colleen Engebretson, Gary and Evie Fox, Marlene Metcalf, Chris and Dale Anderson, Mariana Cockburn and Pastor Mark Gronseth. Mark Engebretson ventured upstairs at the center to see what the boat looked like on the inside.
The Asp’s Viking Ship made it to Norway. Unfortunately, on its way back, it was caught in a big storm. While the ship was damaged and ultimately repaired, it was decided that no more chances should be taken. The Viking Ship returned home aboard a cargo ship.
After our adventures on the boat, we went outside to the Hopperstad “Stave Kirke.” This translates to “Hopperstad Stave Church.” The church was built using columns as support, which is different form the modern way utilizing load bearing walls. The church was Guy Paulson’s retirement project, which he began in the 1990s.
Henrik Ibsen Lodge members had a great time in Moorhead. We’re going to have an even better time in Breckenridge, Minnesota, at the upcoming Wilkin County Fair. We look forward to seeing you all.
Don’t forget that in September, we will be part of the continuing School Backpack Program. We look forward to its start in the lovely new building devoted to the program. We continue to look forward to seeing you all at our next events.
For more information about the Henrik Ibsen Lodge and Sons of Norway, please call Mark Gronseth at 605-359-9480 or Colleen Engebretson at 218-643-2130.