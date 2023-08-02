Henrik Ibsen Lodge, Sons of Norway, go sightseeing

This Viking greeted members of the Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, when they came to the Hjemkomst Center.

 Photos Submitted

The Henrik Ibsen Lodge, the Twin Towns Area’s local Sons of Norway chapter, “set sail” onto the road recently. We visited the Hjemkomst Center, Moorhead, Minnesota, for a guided tour of the Viking Ship and Stave Church.

The Viking Ship was a dream of Bob Asp. He wanted to sail a Viking Ship from our area to Norway. Bob started building the ship in Hawley, Minnesota, in an old potato warehouse. He renamed it as the “Hawley Ship Building.” Bob started his project in 1972, but died in 1980 before its completion.

Markus Krueger is a program director at the Hjemkomst Center. He was an expert tour guide and Henrik Ibsen Lodge members greatly enjoyed the experience.


