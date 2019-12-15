Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School, Breakfast: Monday: banana bread or twisted BB stick or cereal, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast sandwich or cereal/cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, Bonzers or Fast Start cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal or cereal, hard-boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, apple filled donut or cream cheese bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, biscuit and gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, super nachos or ham and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, nachos w/beef or chicken, ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, hotdog or Mr. Rib sandwich, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, nachos w/beef or chicken, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger, chicken Caesar salad or turkey and bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s, Breakfast: Monday, cheese omelet, hashbrown, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, French toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, biscuits with gravy, yogurt, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, doughnut, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, carrots, peaches, milk. Tuesday, tater tot hotdish, green beans, bun, mandarin oranges, milk. Wednesday, lasagna rollup, marinara sauce, tri tater, corn, mixed fruit, milk. Thursday, Texas straw hats (without beans), peas, pears, milk. Friday, hamburger or cheeseburger, French fries, applesauce, milk.
St. Mary’s, Lunch: Monday, crispito, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, tater tot hotdish, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Italian dunkers, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School, Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, cheesy scrambled eggs with ham, warm English muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fruit and yogurt parfait/granola, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and toppings, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, chicken parmesan over noodles, Caesar salad, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco salad with nacho cheese chips, shredded romaine, refried beans, garlic bread stick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, mini corndogs, garden green peas, fruit, milk. Thursday, meatball marinara sub (mozzarella cheese), creamy coleslaw, fruit, milk. Friday, Brunch 4 lunch Cowboy breakfast sandwich (egg/sausage/cheese mcmuffin), seasoned potatoes, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School, Breakfast: Monday, biscuit/gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, gooey caramel roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, cheesy scrambled eggs, toast (jelly), fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and topping, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, Italian dunker/marinara or buffalo chicken pizza, glazed baby carrots, fruit, milk. Tuesday, hot ham/cheese or hot turkey/swiss sandwich, apple and craisins lettuce salad, fruit, milk. Wednesday, mandarin orange chicken or popcorn chicken, fried rice, steamed broccoli, bread (9-12), fortune cookie, fruit, milk. Thursday, tater tot hotdish/dinner rolls or homemade chili/crackers, mixed vegetables, corn chips, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Friday, pulled pork sandwich or cheeseburger, tater tots, fruit, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.