Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School − Breakfast: Monday: breakfast pizza or pancake wrap or cereal/cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, benefit bar or cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, cinnamon roll or cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, rice krispie bar, cereal, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk.
Wahpeton High School − Breakfast: Monday, tornado or breakfast bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, huskie muffin fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools − Lunch: Monday, corndog or turkey & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or ham & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, meatballs & gravy or turkey & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, French toast, scrambled eggs or turkey wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton Middle School − Lunch: Monday, corndog or burrito or turkey/cheese sandwich SW salad or turkey wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or lasagna rollups or ham & cheese sandwich, oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunkers or sub sandwich, chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, meatballs & gravy or turkey & cheese sandwich, Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, French toast, scrambled eggs or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton High School − Lunch: Monday, corndog or burrito, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, lasagna hotdish or lasagna rolls, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunkers, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, meatballs w/gravy, chicken Caesar salad or turkey & bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, scrambled eggs or sausage links, cinnamon roll, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, mini confetti pancakes, yogurt, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Tuesday, hot oatmeal, string cheese, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Wednesday, biscuits with gravy, yogurt, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Thursday, mini waffles, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Friday, bagel bites, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, chicken alfredo on noodles, diced carrots, garlic toast, peaches, milk. Tuesday, toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, fruit cup, milk. Wednesday, beef nachos, baked beans, applesauce, milk. Thursday, sub sandwich, chips, corn, pears, milk. Friday, hotdog, wedge fries, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, dinner roll, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, texas straw hats, cornbread muffin, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, shrimp poppers, tator tots, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, hot ham and cheese, chicken noodle soup, carrots, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, cheese pizza, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, choc frosted mini john, sunflower seeds, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, s’berry cream cheese bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, gingerbread muffin, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, pulled pork sandwich, baked beans, fruit, milk. Tuesday, roast turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, stuffing (grade 6), fresh dinner roll, fruit, milk. Wednesday, shrimp poppers, rice blend, cheesy green beans, fruit, milk. Thursday, hotdog on bun, smiley fries, fruit, milk. Friday, Italian dunker, marinara dipping sauce, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, biscuit/gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, cowgirl breakfast sandwich, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, fruit and yogurt parfait, granola, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, zucchini chocolate chip muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, popcorn shrimp (string cheese 9-12) or chicken nuggets, glazed baby carrots, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Tuesday, mandarin orange chicken or popcorn chicken, fried rice, California blend, bread (9-12), fortune cookie, fruit, milk. Wednesday, crispito/cheese sauce or cheese filled breadsticks/marinara, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk. Thursday, “brunch 4 lunch” sausage links or cheese omelet, seasoned potatoes, French toast stix/syrup, fruit, milk. Friday, buffalo chicken pizza, seasoned green beans, fruit, milk.
