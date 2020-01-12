Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School, Breakfast: Monday: pancakes or cereal, beef stick, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, filled bar or cereal, hard boiled egg, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, star cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, biscuit or cereal, scrambled eggs, fruit/juice, milk. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, French toast, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, pancake wrap or breakfast bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, mini cinni, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, fruit/juice, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, sloppy joes or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, cheese breadstick or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey/cheese sandwich, SW salad or turkey wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or chicken alfredo or ham/cheese sandwich, oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or turkey and cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, sloppy joes or pulled pork or sub sandwich, Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, cheese breadstick or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, crispito, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or chicken alfredo, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, sloppy joes or pulled pork sandwich, chicken Caesar salad or turkey and bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, bosco cheese stick or bosco pizza sticks, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s, Breakfast: Monday, cinnamon roll, string cheese, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, French toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, scrambled eggs, sausage patty, cereal, fruit, juice. Friday, doughnut, cereal, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, chicken alfredo w/noodles, diced carrots, garlic toast, peaches, milk. Tuesday, toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, sub sandwich, chips, corn, pears, milk. Thursday, beef nachos, baked beans, applesauce, milk. Friday, hot dog, wedge fries, green beans, mandarin oranges, milk.
St. Mary’s, Lunch: Monday, crispito, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, taco in a bag, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, chicken gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, hot turkey/bun, sun chips, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Texas straw hats, cornbread muffins, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School, Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, fresh baked banana Nutella muffin, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, French toast stix/syrup, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, mini breakfast sandwich (cheese/egg on sweet bun), fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, orange chicken, fresh baby carrots, fried rice (4-6), buttered bread, fruit, milk. Tuesday, homemade chili/cracker, corn chips, fruit, milk. Wednesday, hotdog on bun, potato smiles, fruit, milk. Thursday, hot ham/cheese, steamed corn, fruit, milk. Friday, pepperoni pizza, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School, Breakfast: Monday, cowboy breakfast sandwich, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, banana split parfait, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, zucchini chocolate chip muffins, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, pepperoni pizza or grilled chicken sandwich, seasoned green beans, fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef or chicken nachos (tortilla chips and cheese sauce), refried beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, kick’n chicken bow popcorn chicken or mini corn dogs, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, fresh baked dinner roll (9-12), fruit, milk. Thursday, ham/turkey sub or meatball sub sandwich, glazed baby carrots, Doritos (9-12), fruit, milk. Friday, crispito/cheese sauce or cheese filled pasta shells, steamed broccoli, fruit, milk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.