Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School — Breakfast: Monday: banana bread or twisted BB stick or cereal, string cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, yogurt, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast sandwich or cereal/cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, bonzers or fast start, cereal, smoothie, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal or cereal, hardboiled egg, fruit/juice, milk.
Wahpeton High School — Breakfast: Monday, apple filled donut or cream cheese bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, biscuit/gravy, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, frosted long john or donut, milk.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools — Lunch: Monday, hotdog or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, super nachos or ham/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton Middle School — Lunch: Monday, hotdog or BBQ rib sandwich or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, super nachos or ham/cheese sandwich, oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or wrap sandwich, chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger or sub sandwich, Caesar salad or ham wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk.
Wahpeton High School — Lunch: Monday, hot dog or Mr. Rib sandwich, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, chicken or beef nachos, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger, chicken Caesar salad or turkey & bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Friday, pizza, vegetables, fruit, milk.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, warm cinnamon roll, yogurt, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Tuesday, Happy St. Paddy’s Day! mini muffin, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Thursday, English muffin, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Friday, cinni mini, cheese stick, cereal, toast, fruit, juice. Lunch: Monday, chicken nuggets, rice pilaf, carrots, peaches, milk. Tuesday, tator tot hotdish, green beans, dinner roll, mandarin oranges, milk. Wednesday, lasagna rollup w/marinara, tri tator, corn, mixed fruit, milk. Thursday, hamburger/cheeseburger, French fries, applesauce, milk. Friday, mac’n cheese, cheese sandwich, peas, fruit cup, milk.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, pulled pork/bun, baked beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, ham, baked potato, fruit, dinner roll, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, spaghetti, green beans, garlic toast, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, beef nachos, lettuce/cheese/salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, cheese pizza, vegetable, fruit, salad bar, milk.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, UBR( ultimate breakfast round), fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, frosted cheesy scrambled eggs with ham, warm English muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, fruit and yogurt parfait/granola, fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and toppings, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, chicken parmesan over noodles, garden green peas, fruit, milk. Tuesday, taco salad with nacho cheese chips, shredded romaine, refried beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, BBQ rib sandwich, seasoned potatoes, fruit, milk. Thursday, hot ham/cheese, seasoned green beans, fruit, milk. Friday, cheese filled breadsticks, marinara and dipping sauce, fruit, milk.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, berry smoothie grain item, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, gooey caramel roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, cheesy scrambled eggs with ham, toast (jelly), fruit/juice, milk. Friday, oatmeal bar and toppings, fruit/juice, milk. Lunch: Monday, beef enchilada in sauce or crispito/cheese sauce, steamed corn, fruit, milk. Tuesday, BBQ chicken leg or baked potato bar with taco meat, creamy cukes, dinner roll(s), fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken parmesan or meat sauce over noodles, Caesar salad, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Thursday, tater tot hotdish/dinner rolls or homemade chili/crackers, creamy coleslaw, corn chips, dinner roll, fruit, milk. Friday, breaded fish sandwich or cheeseburger, baked beans, fruit, milk.
