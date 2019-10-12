Wahpeton Zimmerman, Elementary Schools and Middle School, Breakfast: Monday: pancakes or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, filled bar or cereal, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school. Wahpeton High School, Breakfast: Monday, mini pancake, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, muffin, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast bagel, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
Zimmerman and Wahpeton Elementary Schools, Lunch: Monday, cripsito or turkey/cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti or ham & cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken strips or cheese sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school. Wahpeton Middle School, Lunch: Monday, crispito or turkey/cheese sandwich or SW salad or turkey/bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti w/meat or alfredo sauce or ham/cheese sandwich or oriental salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets or wrap sandwich or chef salad or sub sandwich, vegetables, fruit, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school. Wahpeton High School, Lunch: Monday, crispitos, SW salad or turkey bacon wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Tuesday, spaghetti w/meat or alfredo sauce, oriental chicken salad or SW wrap, vegetables, fruit, milk. Wednesday, chicken nuggets, chef salad or turkey and ham sub sandwich, vegetables, bread, fruit, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
St. John’s — Breakfast: Monday, warm cinnamon roll, string cheese, cereal, fruit, juice. Tuesday, breakfast pizza, cereal, fruit, juice. Wednesday, French toast, cereal, fruit, juice. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school. Lunch: Monday, chicken alfredo on fettuccini noodles, garlic toast, diced carrots, peaches, milk. Tuesday, toasted cheese sandwich, tomato soup, crackers, mixed fruit, milk. Wednesday, beef nachos, baked beans, applesauce, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
St. Mary’s — Lunch: Monday, crispito, corn, fruit, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, texas straw hats, cornbread muffin, fruit, salad bar, milk. Wednesday, Italian dunkers, marinara sauce, green beans, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
Breckenridge Elementary and Middle School — Free Breakfast (K-8): Monday, pancake wrap, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, fresh baked banana Nutella muffin, cottage cheese, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, warm frosted cinnamon roll, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school. Lunch: Monday, hot shredded pork sandwiches, creamy coleslaw, fruit, milk. Tuesday, sloppy joe on bun, tater tots, corn chips, fruit, milk. Wednesday, BBQ chicken leg, Caesar salad, rice blend, buttered bread (Grade 6), fruit, milk. Thursday, no school. Friday, no school.
Breckenridge High School — Breakfast: Monday, cowboy breakfast sandwich, fruit/juice, milk. Tuesday, raised doughnut, fruit/juice, milk. Wednesday, breakfast pizza, fruit/juice, milk. Thursday, closed. Friday, closed. Lunch: Monday, bacon cheeseburger or cheese filled breadsticks/marinara, Caesar salad, fruit, milk. Tuesday, beef or chicken nachos (tortilla chips and sauce), refried beans, garlic breadstick, fruit, milk. Wednesday, Kick’n chicken bowl, popcorn chicken or mini corndogs, mashed potatoes, steamed corn, fresh baked dinner roll (with chicken), fruit, milk. Thursday, closed. Friday, closed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.