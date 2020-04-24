No dine in is being done at any of our locations. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others are getting a meal via carry out.
Abercrombie- Monday, beef tips/gravy, baked potato, California blend veggies, grapes, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, carrot raisin salad, banana, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, bread-0, milk.
Fairmount - Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, coleslaw, banana, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, bread-0, milk. Friday, beef stew, prince Edward veggies, sliced pears, snickerdoodle cookie, biscuit, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, carrot raisin salad, banana, bread-1 , milk. Tuesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, pumpkin pie, bread-0, milk . Thursday, beef tips/gravy, mashed potato, California blend veggies, grapes, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, calico bean casserole, tater tots, peas and pearl onions, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, carrot raisin salad, banana, bread-1, milk. Thursday, beef tips/gravy, baked potato, California blend veggies, grapes, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton- Monday, calico bean casserole, tater tots, peas and pearl onions, tropical fruit, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, baked cod, alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, carrot raisin salad, banana, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, roast turkey/gravy, mashed potato, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, bread-0, milk. Thursday, beef tips/gravy, baked potato, California blend veggies, grapes, bread-1, milk. Friday, beef stew, prince Edward veggies, sliced pears, snickerdoodle cookie, biscuit, milk.
