Abercrombie — Monday, Christmas dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potato, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, seasoned roasted potato, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, twice baked potato, green bean casserole, apple pie/topping, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, seasoned roasted potato, baked beans, banana, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, Christmas Dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potato, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Friday, chicken alfredo, penne pasta, California medley, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, Christmas Dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potato, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, chicken alfredo, penne pasta, California medley, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk. Thursday, roast beef/gravy, twice baked potato, green bean casserole, apple pie/topping, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, Christmas Dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potato, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce/tomato/onion, seasoned roasted potato, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk. Thursday, barbecue rib patties, baby red potato, prince Edward veggies, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, Christmas Dinner at 11:00, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potato, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned potatoes, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, roast beef/gravy, twice baked potato, green bean casserole, apple pie/topping, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, barbecue rib patties, baby red potato, Prince Edward veggies, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Friday, chicken Alfredo, penne pasta, California medley, fruit cocktail, bread-1, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, fish on a bun, cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, cheesy tots, cookie, milk. Tuesday, meatballs, turkey/dressing, mashed potato/gravy, yams, dinner roll, pumpkin bar, milk. Wednesday, ham, creamy chicken breast, mashed potato/gravy, candied carrots, jell-o w/topping, milk. Thursday, chicken strips, meatballs, boiled potatoes, creamed cabbage, pudding, milk. Friday, potato chowder, egg salad sandwich, fruit cup, cake, milk.
