Abercrombie — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, closed. Wednesday, Merry Christmas!, closed. Thursday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, peas and carrots, peaches, bread-1, milk. Friday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, closed. Wednesday, Merry Christmas!, closed. Thursday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, peas and carrots, peaches, bread-1, milk. Friday, roast pork/gravy, baby red potato, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, Closed. Wednesday, Merry Christmas! Thursday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, peas and carrots, peaches, bread-1, milk. Friday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, beets, cherry crisp/topping, dinner roll, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, Closed. Wednesday, Merry Christmas. Thursday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, peas and carrots, peaches, bread-1, milk. Friday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, closed, home delivery participants can get 2 frozen meals with their hot meal on Monday. Just call 642-3033 and let us know! Wednesday, Merry Christmas! Closed. Thursday, creamy turkey, mashed potato, peas and carrots, peaches, bread-1, milk. Friday, roast pork/gravy, mashed potato, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, BBQ ribette, Salisbury steak, mashed potato/gravy, carrots, dessert. Tuesday, center closed, turkey pasta salad, garlic bread stick, vanilla fruit salad. Wednesday, Merry Christmas, closed. Thursday, Spanish rice, tuna casserole, mixed vegetables, fruited Jell-O, milk. Friday, taco salad, muffin, fruit, dessert, milk.
