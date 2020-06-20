We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through July 31st. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie – Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken alfredo/noodles, broccoli, romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, baked ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cherry jello/pears/topping, bread-1, milk.
Fairmount – Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson – Tuesday, chicken alfredo/noodles, broccoli, romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, baked ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cherry jello/pears/topping, bread-1, milk. Friday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apricots, caramel brownie, dinner roll, milk.
Lidgerwood – Monday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Thursday, baked ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, cherry jello/pears/topping, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere – Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken alfredo/noodles, broccoli, romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apricots, dinner roll, milk.
Wahpeton – Monday, Salisbury steak/gravy, mashed potato, California blend veggies, mandarin oranges, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken alfredo/noodles, broccoli, romaine lettuce salad, fruit cocktail, garlic breadstick, milk. Wednesday, baked ham with raisin sauce, scalloped potatoes, Brussel sprouts, cherry jello/pears/topping, bread-1, milk. Thursday, meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, apricots, dinner roll, milk. Friday, fish, wild rice blend, winter blend veggies, creamy coleslaw, plums, bread-0, milk.
