We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through July 31. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie — Monday, tater tot hotdish, tater tots, peas and carrots, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, pears, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, cabbage rolls, mashed potato, baby carrots, cottage cheese, diced peaches, muffin, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, tater tot hotdish, tater tots, buttered beets, cinnamon apples, biscuit, milk. Wednesday, cabbage rolls, potato wedges, baby carrots, cottage cheese, diced peaches, muffin, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun, baked beans, crunchy cucumbers, pears, chocolate chip cookie, bread-0, milk. Friday, closed for the 4th.
Lidgerwood — Monday, tater tot hotdish, tater tots, peas and carrots, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, pears, bread-1, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun, baked beans, crunchy cucumbers, pears, bread-0, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, tater tot hotdish, tater tots, peas and carrots, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, pears, bread-1, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun, baked beans, crunchy cucumbers, pears, bread-0, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, tater tot hotdish, tater tots, peas and carrots, cinnamon apples, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken/gravy, mashed potato, green beans, pears, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, cabbage rolls, mashed potato, baby carrots, cottage cheese, diced peaches, muffin, milk. Thursday, sloppy joe on a bun, baked beans, crunchy cucumbers, pears, bread-0, milk. Friday, closed for the Fourth of July.
