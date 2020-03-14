Abercrombie — Monday, steak/mushrooms, mashed potato/gravy, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, chicken alfredo, noodles, French cut green beans, peaches, garlic bread, milk. Wednesday, teriyaki chicken, wild rice, capri blend veggies, orange jello/oranges with topping, bread-0, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson — Tuesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, squash, grapes, St. Patrick’s day cookie, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, teriyaki chicken, wild rice, capri blend veggies, orange jello/oranges with topping, bread-0, milk. Friday, tuna noodle hotdish, French cut green beans, peaches, biscuits, milk.
Lidgerwood — Monday, taco salad, plums, breadstick, tortilla shell, milk. Tuesday, steak/mushrooms, mashed potato/gravy, country blend veggies, pears, St. Patrick’s day cookie, bread-1, milk. Thursday, teriyaki chicken, wild rice, capri blend veggies, orange jello/oranges with topping, bread-0, milk.
Wyndmere — Monday, steak/mushrooms, mashed potato/gravy, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, St. Patrick’s day cookie, bread-1, milk. Thursday, chicken alfredo, noodles, French cut green beans, peaches, garlic bread, milk.
Wahpeton — Monday, steak/mushrooms, mashed potato/gravy, country blend veggies, pears, bread-1, milk. Tuesday, pork chops/gravy, mashed potato, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, St. Patrick’s day cookie, bread-1, milk. Wednesday, teriyaki chicken, wild rice, capri blend veggies, orange jello/oranges with topping, bread-0, milk. Thursday, chicken alfredo, noodles, French cut green beans, peaches, garlic bread, milk. Friday, taco salad, plums, breadstick, tortilla shell, milk.
Breckenridge — Monday, meatballs, country pork chop, mashed potato/gravy, carrots, peanut butter bar, milk. Tuesday, chef salad, spaghetti/meat sauce, wax beans, garlic toast medallions, watergate dessert, milk. Wednesday, salmon loaf, roast beef, mashed potato/gravy, creamed peas/carrots, starburst cake, milk. Thursday, fish, chicken strips, potato casserole, coleslaw, warm bread pudding, milk. Friday, soup, salad, sandwich, dessert, milk.
