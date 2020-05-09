Abercrombie- Monday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend veggies, tropical fruit, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, BBQ chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, applesauce, croissant, milk. Wednesday, lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potato, garden blend veggies, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
Fairmount — Starting in June, Southeast Senior Services no longer provides hot congregate or home-delivered meals out of the Fairmount Senior Center. Southeast Senior Services will, however, provide frozen meals to the meal participants of Fairmount from the Wahpeton Senior Center. People can call Shelley or Amy for more information at 701-642-3033.
Hankinson- Tuesday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend veggies, tropical fruit, bread-0, milk. Wednesday, baked chicken/gravy, mashed potato, winter blend veggies, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Friday, lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potato, garden blend veggies, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
Lidgerwood- Monday, country meatballs/gravy, mashed potato, winter blend veggies, cinnamon apples, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend veggies, tropical fruit salad, bread-0, milk. Thursday, lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potato, garden blend veggies, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
Wyndmere- Monday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend veggies, tropical fruit, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, BBQ chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, applesauce, croissant, milk. Thursday, Mediterranean chicken salad, cherries, garlic toast, milk.
Wahpeton- Monday, beef stroganoff over egg noodles, country blend veggies, tropical fruit, bread-0, milk. Tuesday, BBQ chicken breast, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian veggies, applesauce, croissant, milk. Wednesday, birthday dinner, country meatballs/gravy, mashed potato, winter blend veggies, cinnamon apples, German chocolate cake, dinner roll, milk. Thursday, Mediterranean chicken salad, cherries, garlic toast, milk. Friday, lemon pepper tilapia, seasoned potato, garden blend veggies, lime jello/pears and topping, bread-1, milk.
