We are continuing with no in house dining and no activities at any of our locations through Dec. 31, 2020. We are continuing to deliver to the Home Delivered meal recipients and the others may call in ahead of time and pick up a meal and take home.
Abercrombie: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied better potatoes, baby carrots, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, zucchini. Tuesday, calico bean casserole, baked potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, snickerdoodle cookie, bread-1. Wednesday, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potato, cranberry sauce, creamed brussels sprouts, dressing, cinnamon apples, dinner roll.
Hankinson: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Tuesday, stuffed peppers, baked potato, baby carrots, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, zucchini bread. Wednesday, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potato, cranberry sauce, creamed brussels sprouts, dressing, cinnamon apples, dinner roll. Friday, chicken parmesan, noodles, prince Edward veggies, romaine lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread.
Lidgerwood: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, chicken parmesan, noodles, prince Edward veggies, romaine lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread. Tuesday, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, creamed brussels sprouts, dressing, cinnamon apples, dinner roll. Thursday, baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian veggie blend, caramel apple salad, cookie, bread-1.
Wyndmere: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied butter potatoes, baby carrots, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, zucchini bread. Tuesday, calico bean casserole, baked potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, snickerdoodle cookie, bread-1. Thursday, baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian veggie blend, caramel apple salad, cookie, bread-1.
Wahpeton: All meals served with 1 percent milk and bread. Monday, stuffed peppers, parslied butter potatoes, baby carrots, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, zucchini bread. Tuesday, calico bean casserole, baked potato, mixed veggies, applesauce, snickerdoodle cookie, bread-1. Wednesday, roast turkey with gravy, mashed potato, cranberry sauce, creamed brussels sprouts, dressing, cinnamon apples, dinner roll. Thursday, baked ham with raisin sauce, au gratin potatoes, Scandinavian veggie blend, caramel apple salad, cookie, bread-1. Friday, chicken parmesan, noodles, prince Edward veggies, romaine lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, garlic bread.
Meals on Wheels, Breckenridge Senior Center: All meals served with low fat milk, bread and margarine. Monday, BBQ ribette, pepper steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, dill glazed carrots, pudding. Tuesday, meatballs, fish, parsley boiled potato, mixed vegetables, lemon fluff. Wednesday, mac and cheese, goulash, wax beans, breadstick, warm baked apples. Thursday, liver n’ onions, baked chicken, baked potato, baked squash, cookie. Friday, soup, sandwich, salad, dessert.
