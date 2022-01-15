January, as always, is the two-faced month; she “giveth and she taketh away;” and this is especially true when it comes to the big championship football games. The big game between Alabama and Georgia turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Most fans were pretty much expecting the game to go the way it always has in the past 20 years, with the Crimson Tide ebbing back out to sea with yet another championship trophy in tow. But lo and behold, the Bulldogs amazed us all with a stunning win, proving that their trouncing of Michigan was no fluke.
Another win I found personally pleasing was the L.A. Rams’ defeat of the 49ers. That was because their great quarterback, Matt Stafford, got a chance to prove how truly great he is. Playing for the hapless Detroit Lions for all those years was an exercise in futility, but with the Rams, he has finally found teammates with whom he can shine. Stafford did hold the record for the most game-winning fourth quarter drives, and he did it again to put the Rams in the playoffs.
The Vikes, as so often is the case, lived up to their expectations and lost their chance to make the wildcard scene. They had most of the pieces in place to win except a coach with the passion to inspire and a play caller with some imagination. They should have had Adam Thielen calling the plays.
I also felt sorry for Trey Lance. It’s hard for a born leader and winner to ride the bench. He might have had more fun landing the Bison to another championship. But I think God had other ideas for him and his year being mentored by the great (Jimmy) Garoppolo will serve him well when his coming out season finally happens.
For another rookie, (Los Angeles Chargers quarterback) Justin Herbert, it was quite a different story. I had a lot of fan passion invested in him, because I had seen what an amazing job he did during his college years with my “home” team, the Oregon Ducks. Given the astonishing game he played against the Raiders, he certainly earned a wildcard start. But fate had other ideas for Herbert: very bad play calling and an ill-advised timeout during the overtime cost him his chance to lead the Chargers to a wildcard victory. A tie would have given both the Raiders and the Chargers wildcard berths.
Even as it was, Herbert played like a champion. He converted an amazing four 4th down and 10 desperation plays during the overtime into first-downs. And all of those fourth and longs were set up by some of the dumbest play selection I’ve ever seen. Yet there was a bright spot. The Raiders winning that game with a last play field goal gave the great John Madden the recognition he deserves for his amazing career as Raiders coach and unforgettable TV announcer. What a character; truly a gift from God.
Also, not quite so obvious, the Chargers’ loss opened the door to the Pittsburgh Steelers and another champion, Big Ben Roethlisberger. Big Ben always points up to thank God for every great play he makes, and “I’m sure he was praying for a chance to be wildcard contender. He got it!
Now my final hope is for the Super Bowl to feature a couple of the oldies but goodies: Seeing Matt Stafford, or Big Ben, or Aaron Rodgers or especially Tom Brady, would be poetic justice indeed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.