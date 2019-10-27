The 150th anniversary for the city of Wahpeton and the county seat of Richland County is soon coming to a close. Much has changed since the land was first surveyed and Morgan Rich operated a ferry crossing the Bois de Sioux River, bringing settlers to this area.
The museum was open on Groundhog’s Day with a good number of visitors. This year there have been visitors from 10 states and Norway. The high school class of 1959 visited and reminisced looking through old annuals. School groups, retirement home residents, and family names fill the Big Book.
The Blue Goose parade participation was fun. Frank Hegseth drove his convertible and June Edwards was honored on her 100th birthday. Our next winter experience will be on Dec. 7 showing the Red River Modules Train Club, a DVD showing of photographs of the county along with holiday treats. Anyone having photos may bring them and can be scanned.
Shortly after the April opening, our latest book, “Wahpeton Through the Years,” was printed. The response has been great and a second printing is being considered. Copies may be purchased at several businesses on Dakota Ave or phone 701-642-3075.
The 30th anniversary of the North Dakota Pottery Collectors Society met at the museum with Rosemeade and University of North Dakota pottery pieces made by Laura Taylor Hughes were viewed and appreciated. The museum received a $500 grant from this group. Each year the group has a commemorative from one of the eighth potteries in the state. All of the pieces are on display.
The Pretty Bloomers Garden Club has planted new plants under the sign on the front lawn. They enhance the state line marker surrounded by native grasses.
In the late summer, a donation of 200 pieces of Rosemeade Pottery was donated by Ed and Arlene Anderson who live in Arizona. This fine collection also had several UND pieces.
The News Monitor collection of births, marriages and death records from 1885-1967, plus stories of other events, has been purchased. This material has filled 27 notebooks for genealogy purposes.
Robert Hughes was honored by the Wahpeton Public School system Alumni Association, which accepted RCHS President Lois Berndt. Robert Hughes was a philanthropist in the community and purchased land where the Museum and Chahinkapa Park exist.
Winter projects will consist of getting all the photos on DVDs and organizing the picture collection for viewing. The office will consist of getting all photos on DVDs and organizing the picture collection for viewing. The office will be renovated and working on a collection of articles for future use.
The museum will be closing for the 2019 season on Oct. 28. Keep in mind the Dec. 7 event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.