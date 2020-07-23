Honoring Brunk for decades of outdoors involvement

Brunk’s Carp and Sucker Fishing Derby, normally held on the first August Wednesday each year, will not be held this summer.
It’s a good time to express gratitude to Larry “Brunk” Brunkhorst, whose idea to start a local wildlife club in March 1985 blossomed into a year-round fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation organization — the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club. Brunk was an artistic taxidermist and designed the club’s logo that has endured its 35 year history.
The club’s first meeting was at the Knights of Columbus Hall (recently torn down) and Larry was elected its first president. Meetings moved to City Hall upstairs and a long flight of stairs.
The club’s first activity in April 1985 was a Red River Cleanup Day held at both the Kidder Recreation Area and Welles Memorial Park. Brunk was a river rat who believed in a healthy natural environment. I loved seeing him carefully making his way to a favored fishing hole.
In May 1985 the club started a fishing contest and included a “Junior Member” division, a forerunner of the club’s Junior Wildlife Club. Brunk always wanted to introduce young people to the outdoors. Brunk was able to recruit big-time professional fishermen like Gary Roach and Bob Propst to conduct popular fishing seminars.
Young sportsmen may be amazed that at one time Giant Canada geese, considering their present burgeoning populations, were once considered endangered. In the winter of 1985, Brunk and a crew set out 15 flax straw bales for Giant Canada Goose nests on area sloughs. The Chahinkapa Park flock was revered and some geese were sold to Minnesota wildlife clubs to establish populations in the Prairie Wetlands.
Brunk was resourceful and led local efforts to collect Christmas trees to provide fish habitat for Lake Elsie and Mooreton Pond. Our club has always had an excellent relationship with other groups like the Richland Wildlife Club to pursue partnership projects.
We were soon hosting ND Game and Fish meetings. It was funny in March, 1986 when NDGF Commissioner Dale Henegar said the sound acoustics in the old Armory were about the worst he’d ever encountered!
Youth fishing and ice-fishing derbies were soon planned and fishing instruction classes were offered. It made sense to eventually name the Carp and Sucker Fishing Derby after Brunk because he promoted the fun pulling any fish out of the silty waters of the Red River.
Brunk organized the first awards banquet in April 1986 and Gerald Braun was named its first ‘Sportsman of the Year.’ Gerald would be proud to see how son Greg stepped in his shoes and is the club’s treasurer and long-time mentor for youth hunters.
In April 1987 the club’s meeting speaker was Tim Phalen who succeeded John Violett as our District Game Warden. Tim is still our local game warden and does a fantastic job with the Youth Waterfowl Hunt.
Brunk had a great relationship with Tewaukon Refuge Manager Fred Giese and in the fall of 1987 the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club became the first known wildlife club to sponsor a Waterfowl Production Area — the Smith WPA south of Lidgerwood with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Food plots were planted, prairie grass was reestablished and wetlands were protected with grassy buffer zones.
Brunk was the club’s delegate for the North Dakota Wildlife Federation and understood the value of state and national wildlife organizations who pursue the best possible hunting, fishing and public access in our state and country. He was named the NDWF ‘Sportsman of the Year’ in 1989.
I think of Brunk often when I see steps leading to fishing shoreline areas, benches on fishing piers, Hides for Wildlife, kids bicycling to fishing hotspots with rods and reels in hand, Mooreton Pond projects, wood duck nest boxes, and well, one could go on and on.
Brunk is battling Parkinson’s Disease and lives at Maryhill Manor Nursing Home, 110 Hillcrest Drive, Enderlin, ND 58027. Feel free to drop him a card and let him know how his vision of a wildlife club resulted in many thousands of outdoor recreation opportunities for youths, families and sportsmen in the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.