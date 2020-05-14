Horse owners will have an opportunity to learn about parasite management issues during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension is hosting Wednesday, May 20, at noon CDT.
Topics will include:
▪ Internal parasites
▪ Deworming protocols
▪ Parasite sample collection
▪ Biting insect control
▪ Manure management
“This webinar will provide an opportunity to learn and ask questions about parasite management as it pertains to horses,” says Paige Brummund, NDSU Extension’s agriculture and natural resources agent in Ward County. “An overload of internal or external parasites can result in a depletion of nutrients, which can lead to an overall decrease in animal performance.”
Visit https://www.tinyurl.com/NDSUHorseParasite2020 to register for the webinar.
