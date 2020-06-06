Horses, heat and humidity 

There is a saying here in the Midwest, “If you don’t like the weather just wait ten minutes!” Our extreme temperature changes can be challenging at times. These extreme temperatures can also be difficult and sometimes dangerous to our horses. Similar to how we had to battle the cold in winter, we are now faced with an even tougher advisory, the heat of summer.
Heat and horses just don’t mix well. Horses are not meant to deal with heat, they can deal with colder temperatures much easier. Humans can actually handle higher temperatures of heat and Humidity than horses. The difficulty lies in the horse’s basic muscle structure.
Horses feel the heat much worse than we do and the effects can be serious. If a horse’s body temperature shoots up from the normal 100 degrees farenheit (F) to 105 F, due to the heat, temperatures within their working muscles may be as high as 110 F, a temperature at which the proteins in their muscles begin to denature (cook). Horses suffering excessive heat stress may experience hypotension, colic and renal failure.
Horses can sweat up to almost eight gallons per hour in hot, humid conditions; unfortunately, only 25 to 30 percent of the sweat produced is effective in cooling the horse off by evaporation. The other issue we see with horses and sweating is that the salts in the horse sweat are four times as concentrated as in human sweat. This means that the salts the horses expel have to be replaced. By just giving the horse water it will not rehydrate a dehydrated horse. When a horse drinks plain water it actually dilutes their body fluids, and their bodies respond by trying to get rid of more water and more electrolytes. A very dangerous situation is beginning.
How to break this dangerous cycle is to give your horse an electrolyte solution, water with the right proportion of salts dissolved in it to replace sweat losses during warm and hot weather. There are commercial electrolyte solutions to add to your horse’s water, start small and gradually get them use to the taste. Another option, which allows you to better monitor their intake of electrolytes, is the oral paste electrolyte mix you can find at veterinary and tack shops, give to your horse after a workout.
To cool a horse off, look for shade and breezes, never use a blanket or cooler on a horse that is sweating. The best way to cool a horse quickly is to rinse the horse’s body repeatedly with cold water and to scrape off the excess water. The scraping part is important because otherwise the water will be trapped in the horse’s hair and will quickly warm up. By scraping and pouring on fresh, cold water you keep the cooling process going.”
A basic rule to know if it’s too hot to ride is to Take the Air Temperature number and ADD it to the Humidity number of the day. For example if its 80 F and the humidity is 50 percent that equals 130. If the total is 130 or less you are safe to ride. 130 to 170 — caution – the horse is going to have difficulty in cooling off and 170 or above, don’t ride – it’s too dangerous.
Have a safe and happy summer with your horse by being prepared for the heat and the humidity. Happy Trails!
