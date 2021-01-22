HOWLing Huskies for Jan. 18-22

Here are the HOWLing Huskies this week at Wahpeton Elementary.  In front is Koltyn Edwards (2nd grade) and Ayden Dohman (1st grade).  In back is Bryleigh Medenwald (3rd grade), Carson Bahr (5th grade), and Charlize Jones (4th grade).

Tags

Load comments