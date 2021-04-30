Here are the HOWLing Huskies for the week. In front are Amelia Peterson (2nd grade) and Aaliyah Montroy (1st grade). In back are Justus Bischoff (4th grade), Austin Fenske (5th grade) and Valentina Dauphinais (3rd grade).
