Ash the cat, waving to the Twin Towns Area, invites animal lovers to come out in support of the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties, Wahpeton. The non-profit organization will promote their Christmas raffle from the mid-morning through the mid-afternoon Saturday, Nov. 20 at Tractor Supply Co. in Wahpeton.
Members Dolores Blazek and Sue Gertz are expected to attend and Sue might bring her helper, local celebrity dog Otis. Chico the dog, also pictured, is among the Humane Society animals grateful for local care, compassion and pet education.
"We’ve had 87 animals in, 68 of which have been adopted out by Humane Society Manager Brigette Holkup," Board Vice President Mariana Cockburn said.
Four of the animals also went to rescue locations and several others are being fostered by locals. A non-kill shelter, the Humane Society allows for adoption, fostering and peace of mind in the event that an animal-human pairing just doesn’t work out.
"We’re always in need of clumpable kitty litter, regular bleach and paper towels," Cockburn said.
The Humane Society is announcing its drive early because it’s sharing November with harvesting, hunting, pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas celebrations and other signs of the season.
