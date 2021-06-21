Humane Society holds Saturday fundraiser

Quinn Peterson and his dog Otis took in the sights at the Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties' second fundraiser for 2021. The event was held Saturday, June 19 at Tractor Supply Co. in Wahpeton. In absence of the traditional spaghetti feed, the humane society is raising funds through raffles. Sue Gertz, a society member and animal lover, once again sold raffle tickets. There will be three cash prizes, $250, $125 and $75 total. Winners will be drawn at the Humane Society’s July 20 meeting. 'Quinn bought tickets for his brother and himself,' Humane Society Vice President Mariana Cockburn said. 'Otis loved the attention and was a big celebrity.'
