Board President-elect Mariana Cockburn donated 100 cans of cat food to the animal shelter in memory of the late Betty White’s upcoming 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022. The donation was a switch on the social media request of donating $5 on that day to a favorite shelter.
The Humane Society of Richland-Wilkin Counties had an especially merry Christmas, the capper to a successful 2021.
One-hundred-eighteen animals were taken in last year and as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 90 were adopted. The news came from Humane Society Board President-elect Mariana Cockburn, who shared animal lovers’ thanks for continued support from the Southern Red River Valley.
“We had our Christmas raffle drawing,” Cockburn said. “Ce Ce watched over the bucket of tickets.”
All 400 tickets were sold, with three winners. Lyle Barth came in third, followed by Jeremy Bult in second. First place winner Kevin Peterson donated his winnings, $250 total, back to the animal shelter.
“We would like to thank Ace Hardware for selling tickets and give a big thank you to Mike and crew from Tractor Supply Co. for allowing us to sell tickets inside their business. Dolores Blazek was our ticket-selling champion, going around local businesses and selling books of tickets at a time. She also manned our booth at TSC,” Cockburn said.
Cockburn donated 100 cans of cat food to the animal shelter in memory of the late Betty White’s upcoming 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022. The donation was a switch on the social media request of donating $5 on that day to a favorite shelter.
“As you know, our local shelter is my favorite,” Cockburn said.
During the holidays, the Humane Society received a donation of $4,000 from an animal lover in Missouri. Leadership and supporters are grateful for the especially nice present.
“Our wishlist, as always, includes clumpable cat litter, pate cat food, laundry detergent and paper towels,” Cockburn said. “Monetary donations are always welcome.”
