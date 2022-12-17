The Pareto 80-20 Principle means that 20% of any group does 80% of the actual work. Consider raising your hand and being in that 20%.
From a kindergarten classroom to retirement years, there are many opportunities to get involved.
Organizations need every member they can get. The reality is people have very busy schedules nowadays. Modern technology makes us accessible at every moment. Dues paying members are showing their support, albeit a modest way. Appreciate those who raise their hands.
There are many local citizens who have raised their hands. A great example is Norma Nosek, Mrs. Bagg Farm, whose life we recently celebrated. She dedicated countless hours to volunteer for many activities. We were fortunate to taste garden delicacies preserved like the greatest generation lady she modeled.
Every volunteer is somebody who raised their hand.
Successful organizations have many people who raise their hands. A super example is the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, one of the most successful wildlife clubs around. They are fortunate to be led by President Greg Gerou, who raises two hands and shows up for everything.
Sportsmen’s Club members raise their hands to support seven board positions, manage four fishing derbies and three youth hunts, serve as club representatives for the North Dakota Wildlife Federation, organize the wildly successful Hunters Smoker, offer a Junior Wildlife Club, keep multiple social media up-to-date, support Red River and Mooreton Pond projects, partner with large wildlife organizations like the Wild Turkey Federation and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, teach hunter education and coach shooting sports like archery and trap shooting.
If you have special skills, non-profits and government agencies really benefit when you raise your hand.
We have been fortunate that Roger Jensen, who has incredible visionary, architecture, drawing, building design and landscaping skills raised his hand many times over his life to create plans for zoo facilities, picnic shelters, sports facilities, art galleries and maintenance buildings. He is like Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed New York City’s Central Park.
Joe Schreiner, whom we tease as the Halsey Hall of Wahpeton, has a terrific baseball voice, knowledge of the game and a passion for kids playing baseball. He has volunteered for several years as a baseball announcer after his son’s American Legion baseball career ended. Joe is so good that he has been a sub announcer for the Fargo Red Hawks.
Maybe you are a caring person who would be a positive mentor for the Kinship Program?
It is more fun to be involved with organizations when you are active. I love writing, record-keeping, retaining history and details. Consequently, I raised my hand to be the scribe (secretary-treasurer) for groups like Babe Ruth baseball, Tri-State Safety and Arts Council. You meet many phenomenal people. It is fair to say that volunteers often get more in return than they gave.
Sometimes long-time members need to take their turn at leadership positions. It was good to see a Wahpeton name in the officer history lists of state organizations like Parks-Recreation, Forestry, Horticulture and Wildlife Federation.
Youth sports need many parents and supporters to raise their hands to coach, serve Boards, organize fundraisers, host quality games and tournaments and support their children.
There are local volunteers like Mary Ann Conrad, Janet Gagelin, Judy Oren and Cindie VanTassel who raise their hands for several organizations.
Chahinkapa Zoo, service clubs, Parks-Recreation, Red Door Art Gallery, Arts Council, Historical Societies and numerous non-profits are only as efficient as their volunteers.
Be brave. Raise your hand high.
Wayne Beyer is the retired director of Wahpeton Parks and Recreation.