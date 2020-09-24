The Wahpeton Community Center serves our citizens and visitors as best possible. Its small size limits possibilities and opportunities.
Another COVID-19 pandemic consequence is the closure of school facilities for public recreation. It is understandable considering the health of our students, faculty and staff.
We have had a fantastic relationship with the schools. When possible, it makes sense to maximize public facilities, including schools that serve as mini-recreation centers. There has always been considerable communication between the Park Board and School District. The speed dial calls between the Park Board’s Recreation Director and School District’s Athletic Director are likely the most often pushed telephone numbers.
We use the schools for youth and adult sports like basketball, volleyball, track / field, open gym, basketball tournaments, archery and Special Olympics. Conversely, the Community Center is the most often used indoor baseball facility and hosts many school practices. Many captain’s practices are held here during the off-seasons of basketball and volleyball.
The gym is always available when nothing else is scheduled and the boys and girls are in here hundreds of hours playing basketball, volleyball and hanging out. Some know the green pickup out front means the doors are open. Nowadays they might have to look for a bicycle.
COVID-19 means hosting grades 1-2-3-4-5-6 girls’ and boys’ basketball, coed volleyball, open gym, archery, men’s basketball and women’s volleyball in a single gym. That doesn’t include public recreation like Pickleball, walking, open basketball, tennis and special events.
We are planning to heist the three-court Concordia Recreation Center some evening so if you notice Highway 75 closed, we are guilty.
A three-court facility with a drop down net system would be fantastic. One hour there could be a basketball game, baseball batting cage practice and doubles tennis. The next hour could feature a volleyball match, softball catch and Pickleball. Come an hour later for floor hockey, football passing and badminton. Drop-down nets even allow the surrounding track to be used at all times.
The Community Center presently gets too crowded and unsafe even with more than one activity. If there is Pickleball or basketball going on, there just isn’t space for walkers. It can even be challenging to get to meetings in the north room or archery in the south room.
Many times we see teenagers come over to shoot baskets and walk away or seniors who stop by to walk and leave when the gym is already being used, often by only a handful of people. Multipurpose facilities make the most sense to satisfy many different recreation interests.
Other North Dakota cities like Grand Forks, Dickinson, Williston, Valley City and Jamestown have built Recreation Centers. Fargo is planning one with Sanford Health. A $100 million Bismarck Recreation Center did not get a favorable sales tax in June.
The Valley City Gaukler Wellness Center has been an overwhelming success. Valley City is a similarly sized city so their model is especially interesting. Citizens passed a special sales tax, a large contractor provided considerable private dollars and the Park Board partnered with Valley City State University to make it work. The college has provided over 1/3 of the operating budget. The ongoing costs always have to be considered.
Partnerships that benefit all the participating agencies make sense. Small areas really need to capitalize on shared interests.
Many forecast that young people and families in the future will look very carefully at the quality of life where they live before seeking a job. Recreation amenities will be important considerations to make those decisions. Parents always want the best for their children.
And it isn’t just young people who desire indoor and outdoor places for their health and recreational interests. Active healthy lifestyles should be a priority for people of all ages. The Baby Boomers (myself included) hope to stay physically active all their lives. Take care of your body’s health to benefit not only yourself but your family, friends and community.
It is good there is a need for indoor recreation facilities. We will need to try to accommodate these interests to attract people to live here.
