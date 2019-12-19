Scriptures say that to receive any of the benefits promised everywhere in the Bible, one must first believe “that He IS, and that He is rewards those who 'diligently' seek Him.” That sounds clear enough, but apart from various religious traditions and routines practiced in doing church, how much evidence do we have from our day to day experience that He really is there for us or even “in” us — especially when we are told that we cannot trust our “feelings” in this matter?
I am personally completely sure that He IS, and that he is hands-on living-within us personal friend in need, but to convince a skeptic I must come up with instances from real experience to make my case.
I could take the easy way out and just tell my skeptic friend to read the first chapter of Romans, which tells us that God has put ample evidence in front of us all, alluding to his miraculous creations and spectacular beauties and wonders everywhere so that we are “without excuse.” That is, the creation speaks for itself: It couldn’t have just “happened by accident” as the evolutionists say.
But to return to the real world of my personal experience, let me simply cite a few things that have happened to me that prove to me, at least, that God not only IS, but that he is very much involved in each of our lives.
I have always been one who likes to listen to good teachers, and then go out and test what I have been taught. I got good at fishing doing that. That tendency would qualify as a “gifting.” Each of us, says the Manufacturer’s Handbook in Ephes. 2:10, has unique gifts that equip us for the specific purpose for which God has designed us.
The first experience that convinced me that God was really there was when I accepted Jesus as my savior. It was at an airman’s club in San Antonio, Texas, at the invitation of an evangelist named Billy Comfort; I responded to his altar call, received some literature, and later returned to Lackland, AFB with my three buddies, who ironically had been visiting a brothel that was across the street from the airman’s club.
I didn’t notice anything much different at first, but riding back to the base on the bus I began to experience a joy and elation unlike anything I had ever known. Basic training had exposed most of us airman to a series of downers that had many of us very depressed. But this joy stayed with me all through the night and well into the next day — until a drill sergeant singled me out for a harsh reprimand: “Wipe that smile off your face!” Well you can guess the rest. It verified the scripture that says, “The sower sows the word, then Satan comes immediately to steal that word out of your heart.” Frankly, by the time I shipped out, I had pretty much forgotten “the Joy of my salvation.”
A second very convicting event was when I received “the baptism of the Holy Spirit,” as described in the second chapter of Acts. All I can say is that that changed my whole perspective about God. Up until then, I believed that my confirmation and baptism had given me my ticket to heaven. But that “seal” still left me pretty much on my own to try to deal with daily problems.
With the infilling, the Spirit became that “very present help in time of need.” Other names for Holy Spirit are the teacher, the wisdom giver, the helper, our peace, the river of life, the friend that sticks closer than a brother.” Often I had misplaced items that appeared to be hopelessly lost, and nearly always when I asked Him to help me find it, the lost item would turn up as if by magic …
Once when fishing I had a bird's nest of the type that usually required me cutting the line on both side of the tangle, costing me many yards of line and much lost time. This time I simply asked, Holy Spirit, would you help me get this untangled? Starting above the tangle and running my hand gently down through the tangle the whole thing came out with no effort at all on my part.
Seriously, He’s there for the asking, but one has to ask with the confident expectation of good. See, “faith is the substance hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
A number of times I would make my way down to my fishing spot and say on the way day, “Holy Spirit, I could sure use a nice two-pound walleye for dinner.” And no more than see my float hit the water than it would go straight down at the strike of that two pound fish.
Sounds like bull, but it happens a lot, especially if I’ve promised some little old lady that I’d bring her a fish. And I never go fishing any more without asking the Spirit to put me in a good spot and preferably with some good company to share Jesus with. I can’t think of many times when that didn’t pay off.
See, God’s number one priority is the great commission — saving those who are lost. If we’ll help Him with that, He’ll help us with all kinds of stuff. “Ask and you will receive; seek and you will find.”
One final proof that He was there for me were my last three deer hunts. Since I always hunt alone and on foot, I’ve been through many arduous long seasons, but the last few hunts I learned to ask God for three things: first, that I do not run afoul of other hunters, secondly, that the deer would fall near enough to the road so as to make the drag back easy, and thirdly that I don’t wound the animal or hit it in a meat-destroying place.
In each of those hunts, all three of those petitions were answered exactly. In two of the hunts, deer that I hit way out from the car ran, after they were hit and ended up in the ditch only a few yards from the car. All three of those deer came running to me from quite a distance away, and all were hit where little meat was ruined. With two, the game warden even came and helped me load the animal into my little Dodge Colt.
By the way, all of those hunts were on the refuge, for which I drew refuge permits seven years in a row. So, sorry skeptics — none of your brilliant rationalizations will ever convince me that Jesus isn’t there.
