“Your kisses take me to Shangri-la/ Be mine my darling and spend your life with me in Shangri-la.” Those pop-song lyrics from back in the ‘50s contain a theme that has interested thinkers for centuries: the dream of an ideal society, wherein one might spend his life in perfect, painless pleasure.
One of those dream locals was James Hilton’s Shanghai-la, from his 1933 novel, “Lost Horizon,” but the most famous is Utopia, the brain-child of “The Man for All Seasons,” Sir Thomas More.
More, the childhood playmate of King Henry VIII, following a tradition laid down by Epicurus, Plato and St. Thomas Aquinas, wrote of a place where the sole aim of existence was pleasure. That place he called Utopia, in his masterpiece of the same name.
In “Utopia,” More creates an unforgettable persona, Raphael Hythloday, a world traveler who visits England, and is besieged with questions about his homeland.
In his interview, Raphael amazes all by saying that the sole goal of every Utopian was pleasure. This, of course, sparked many questions as to his definition of pleasure, since many British pleasures were of the guilty type: illegal, immoral or unhealthy.
A little research reveals that More’s Utopian doctrine stems from three famous philosophers. The best known of these is Plato, who divided pleasures into three categories: physical, mental and spiritual. These were ranked with physical pleasures being the lowest, mental second and the spiritual the highest.
Essentially Plato defined pleasure as “the filling of a void.” If one were hungry, the empty stomach was the void needing filling. If one needed knowledge, reasoned solutions led to the pleasure of gaining understanding, arid emotions like fear, or anxiety could be assuaged by meditating on a spiritual ideal such as faith or love.
The closer one comes to fulfilling the ideal nature for which God created him, the happier he might be. One’s purpose discovered and lived created the ultimate pleasure. Each created thing, he thought, had an ideal function for which it was created: the eye, to see, the ear, to hear and the mind to think. Epicurus, a “pre-Socratic” philosopher, has been greatly misunderstood, his name being associated with hedonistic excesses. But Epicurus essentially believed that the sole aim in life should be to attain a state of existence which he called “Blessedness;” that’s a far cry from the excesses that came to be associated with his name.
Finally Thomas Aquinas, a key figure in Catholic theology, saw the highest pleasure to be the ecstatic contemplation of the presence of Christ. So he was much closer to Epicurus than to Plato.
I’ve sketched these three key sources on the nature of pleasure to show how amazingly the Utopians adopted the best of each of these great thinkers to come up with a pleasure principle uniquely their own.
All this can be applied to American morality. Most Americans cherish our rights to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” But most religions frown on excess, or hedonism. I think Jefferson in the above quote from “The Declaration” was embodying three well-know scriptures. First, “In Him (Christ) was life, and that life was the light of men.” Then “Where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” And lastly, “In His Presence is fullness of joy.”
That reflects Aquinas’ idea of pleasure in “blessedness” and Plato’s concept of The Good. Essentially the best of all three philosophers is practiced by the Utopians. I’ve space here only to sum up the essence of Utopian pleasure: First man is “ordained to felicity.”That is created to be happy, but certain restrictions are heeded: a greater pleasure should never be sacrificed for a lesser. Mental and spiritual pleasures were “higher” than physical, since we are “by nature” given organs capable of enjoying both physical, mental and spiritual pleasures. Also the Utopians saw that there are true pleasures and false pleasures.
True: enjoying great music or art; loving and helping others, enjoying natural beauty. Such pleasures are uniquely available only to humans. False: Taking pleasure in inflicting pain. This too is uniquely “human.” Thus slavery profiting from the toil, sweat and the bowed heads of others was evil. Enjoying good food was celebrate, but gluttony was not, for it brought pain.
But truly, thought More, mankind, was created by God for a personal relationship with Him, just like He had with Adam and Eve “walking with them in the cool of the day.”
To get the full impact of the power of St. Thomas More’s genius, everyone should read and study his marvelous “Utopia.” It is truly one of the “great books” and a “must read.” Get a copy and enjoy the company of a truly great mind: A man who went to his death forgiving the ax man with his last breath, but denying Henry VIII his consent to divorce his wife.
