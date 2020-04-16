Gardening is a terrific outdoor recreation opportunity that offers a healthy option during present COVID-19 restrictions.
The Wahpeton Park Board offers 20’ X 60’ garden plots along 11th Avenue North and the north-side Kidder Recreation Area. They are only $15 a season and $5 is refunded if the plot is cleaned in mid-October. The soil is tilled prior to the start of the gardening season.
Toilet paper hasn’t been the only thing in short supply the last few weeks. Potatoes along with canned and frozen vegetables are in high demand. It just points out the necessity of vegetables in your diet.
Gardening is family recreation at its best. It is a joy to watch grandson George, approaching his second birthday, eating tomatoes off the vine and green tomatoes taste just as good as red tomatoes, I guess. He has learned hands-on that fresh vine-ripened vegetables are the best. Or just as good as the wild blackberries they are now discovering along Texas trails.
It is gratifying to see Generation X following the Baby Boomers who understand the value of a sustainable lifestyle. Three seasons – spring, summer and fall are experienced.
The senses are enlightened. Colorful purple beans turn green when cooked. Orange carrots are sweetest right out of the ground with a little soil garnishment and the best way to thin over-crowded rows. Rubbing tomato leaves between your fingers offer an aroma of what’s coming. The air is fresh and the sun permeates Vitamin D. Artichoke have small sharp spines that feel rough. Sweet corn stalks rattle in the breezes.
Calories go bye-bye. Cardiovascular health is improved. Strength and flexibility are enhanced throughout the body. Some studies show gardening combats dementia, strokes and heart attacks. Gardeners are happy. You are released from an indoor place and free outdoors. Gardening and horticulture are therapeutic, almost spiritual.
It is remindful of days gone past. As a large family growing up in the fertile soils not far from the Red River of the North, a large vegetable garden sustained us. I am pretty sure a small percentage of peas made it back to the house for winter storage. That’s why we ate green beans a lot during winter months.
The park gardens along 11th Street are in full sun and the river gardens are only shaded by the east-side river woods. The snow is gone and it is invigorating just to walk, bike or run by.
Gardening is a wonderful mental outlet. We have two garden lots and 2,400 square feet are kept weed-free with a simple hoe. It is a stress reliever to hack away with the hoe. Your hands become skilled tools.
The health benefits are incredible. There are plants like kale and broccoli that are picked and keep growing back. Kale is considered a superfood. I like to refer to it as lettuce with attitude. It is an every-meal salad that goes with everything in season, whether its cucumbers, gooseberries, apples or other greens. Five-a-day vegetable serving guidelines can easily be doubled and tripled some days.
We have time. Ideal garden planting time in the Upper Midwest is typically May 15-25. There is something special planting the tiny seeds of carrots and beets and having them grow into delicious tubers in the fall. Your thumbs even turn green!
We purchase tomato, watermelon, muskmelon and pepper plants. There are always new ideas to try. Friends have done super by planting the melons with a clear plastic roll around the plant. It is like creating a mini-greenhouse that warms the soil.
We can vary from traditional vegetables. Artichoke and eggplant grow fantastic. Artichoke is fundamental to the famed and healthy Mediterranean diet.
Share your garden with others. Our best gifts to children are fresh, frozen and canned vegetables. The Food Panty welcomes vegetables in season.
Consider putting your roots into a garden this summer. It is an investment into your health and well-being. There is fertile soil awaiting you at a community garden.
