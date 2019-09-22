Running through the parks and city is a great time to envision the future. It does not cost any money to dream and parks-recreation always desires the best for its citizens.
Many ideas have previously been shared. Learning only happens after a few times of repetition. Many thoughts come by listening to others. Ideas are more likely to happen if they are shared and they do no good bottled in one’s mind. Give them a chance to be somebody’s legacy.
Many long runs are at night and recreation could be stretched significantly if trails were lit. Lighting would extend Dog Park usage. Colorful artistic lighting scenes could promote public art 24-7.
Efforts are underway for a grandstand canopy and new dugouts at John Randall Field. A new lighting system is needed. Next year, the parking lot with numerous frost boils every spring will be hard surfaced. Chahinkapa Park roads will also be renovated.
Asphalt parking lots to replace gravel would improve usability, cleanliness and accessibility. Facility usage would be enhanced with hard-surface walks to building entrances.
A zero depth splash pad at the swim pool would be exciting for families with young children. The climbing wall and zip drive sponsored by Dr. Lucy and Vartan Malkasian were hits this summer.
Wouldn’t it be great to see outdoor hockey games played on the multipurpose court with just a few modest improvements? Could a pond be dug out to create an urban fishing pond? Fountains on all the ponds would improve water quality. One could be lit to be a night-time display. A paddleboat could be placed by the Chalet for rentals.
An accessible playground pod around the present Chahinkapa Park playgrounds would accommodate all children with disabilities. A colorful poured rubber surface would be inviting.
Cal Ripken baseball and girls fastpitch softball fields could host burgeoning interest in these youth sports.
A renovated Band Shelter with an acoustical friendly amphitheater would enhance Music in the Park and offer a wonderful facility for outdoor plays.
Is there room for a miniature golf course?
Envision an iconic art piece in the Sculpture Park like the cherry and spoon sculpture in the Minneapolis Walker Sculpture Park. Public art sculptures should also be considered along the trails and other public facilities. Art can be everywhere.
Chahinkapa Zoo would greatly benefit from an entrance building and is considering plans to add an animal-themed playground.
Indoor recreation needs to be addressed. A larger Community Recreation Center somewhere around the schools would be ideal for after-school programs, centralizing all the gyms used during basketball tournaments and partnerships with school facilities.
The present Community Center would be a terrific Senior Citizens Center some day that would accommodate the interests of retiring Baby Boomers.
Indoor playgrounds at other City Recreation Centers are hits and would be welcome here, too. Indoor tennis and Pickleball courts would accommodate plenty of local users during our long winters.
A Kidder Rec Area campground playground would provide play for visiting families. A tent campground with picnic tables and grills is being added this fall. There is room for amenities like a BMX course and bicycle park.
Trail growth would always be welcome to add miles. A few examples include going under the Highway 210 Bypass bridge to connect to north Kidder Rec Area, connecting to Minnesota and the Highway 75 North trail and expanding to the southwest side of town by Waste Management from the north and east.
An artificial turf field at Frank Vertin Field would provide a safe surface under challenging weather conditions for football and soccer (yes, soccer). A durable field would accommodate users for three seasons. Maybe lacrosse and cricket would be new games?
With the advent of NDSCS baseball, development of the Airport Park baseball field is a priority. Irrigation, batting cages, dugouts, scoreboard and grandstand would be welcome.
The Airport Park could use a better picnic shelter, multipurpose outdoor court for basketball / tennis / Pickleball and Dog Park play equipment.
The southside Bois de Sioux River greenway has much more potential than mowed grass turf. Fruit orchards of plums, chokecherries and other native fruits would feed people and provide wildlife habitat. There’s room for nature trails and trail running. Other North Dakota cities have done similar projects with the Audubon Society and Outdoor Heritage Fund.
The run finishes on the south side of Chahinkapa Park and the trail badly needs an overlay, reminding one to take care of what we have. It sure was fun to dream on, though.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.