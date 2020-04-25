Is it time for your first horse?

During our nation’s shutdown due to COVID-19, quite a few people have had time to dream of their futures. If they have been bitten by the “horse bug” in the past, the idea of actually owning their own horse may be in the plans for their future.
Owning a horse is a life-changing decision. It’s not the simple act of just owning a horse because you actually become a horse person. Equestrians don’t just focus on the sport, the sport, defines the person.
The new horse owner often becomes consumed with all things horse. What will the horse eat, drink, wear? What will the new owner wear or use with their horse? Suddenly, the world revolves around the care of these amazing animals. No matter if you want a trail horse or a show steed, owning a horse is a great experience that must be entered into with your eyes wide open and with knowledge on your side.
1. Find a suitable place for your future horse to live. Decide if you will board him at the local stable or on your property. Design your barn, stalls or shelter. Only use safe fencing, this means no barbed wire. Check out fencing options such as wood, wood with electric wire on top, electric braid or poly plastic fencing. If you use T-posts, cap those tops, so injuries can be prevented. If you are keeping your horse at home you will need to find hay, grain and bedding sources. If you decide to board your horse, visit that stable at various times of day and get to know who else boards there.
2. What type of horse suits you? If you want to ride in a specific discipline or style you will need a horse that can do that. Have a knowledgeable friend go with you and always have a veterinarian check out the horse before you buy. Match your horse experience with the temperament of the horse. An excitable “hot” horse may be too much horse for a novice to ride, while a well-trained eventer may find this horse absolutely perfect.
3. Do your research and don’t over mount yourself. It’s better to find an older horse that is well trained than to find a less expensive young horse that you have to send to get trained. A well maintained, horse of late teens to 20s can be the ideal horse for the beginner or casual rider. When you find a horse you really like, ask your trainer to evaluate the horse and always have a veterinarian do a pre-purchase exam before you buy.
A few last things to consider; can you afford the daily time and maintenance costs of horse ownership? A horse needs to be fed and watered 365 days a year at a minimum of every morning and every evening. They need to have their stalls cleaned every day. They require yearly vet visits to update their vaccinations and to possibly float their teeth, along with farrier trims or shoeing every 8 weeks. Most importantly, horses require daily love and exercise.
This is not a motorcycle that can be put away when not in use – a horse is a full time responsibility. If you are not sure if you are ready for such a large commitment, try leasing a horse first to see if horse ownership is right for you.
Take your time, enjoy your passion and decide if horse ownership is what you really desire. If it is, you will be entering into something that will define you for years to come! Happy Trails!
