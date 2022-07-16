I’ve become convinced that the reason many don’t want to spend much time with God is that they don’t trust him; that He’s some kind of capricious whim-driven unreliable force capable of blessing you one minute and taking it all back the next. There have definitely been some human rulers who have fit that description exactly: Nero, Caligula, Richard III, Herod, but from what I’ve read in the Bible and have encountered in testimonies from many ministries, the exact opposite is the truth. How could a God with the loving-kindness of Jesus possibly be guilty of putting people through needless pain and suffering?
My thesis here will simply be an agreement with what evangelist Wayne Gwilliam always said introducing one of his great spellbinding talks, “God Is good; All the time; not just some of the time, but all of the time.”
Here are a few typical examples of God’s being blamed for some things He didn’t do: earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes, most natural disasters are called acts of God. But that seems to runs afoul of what the scriptures say: The Heavens belong to the Lord, but the earth has He given to the children of men.” That would suggest that we, the people via our beliefs, actions, inactions such failure to pray, have something to do with the kind of natural disasters they have to cope with.
A common assumption we often hear at funerals is that when one dies. God took that person home to end his suffering. Very likely, but from what I read in the 91st Psalm, God earnestly longs to “satisfy” his children with long, abundant life.
Another source of negative press God must deal with comes from certain doctrines that seem to contradict God’s goodness.
I ran into one of those doctrines when one of my best friends, my first mentor, Morgan Kjer, who inspired me to go into English, informed me that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer. My reaction was, “We’ve got to pray against that.”But Morgan, giving me a look of resignation, said, God is sovereign.” That means He’s either permitted me to get this or he’s actually caused my getting it. So it’s all in His hands.
At that moment I thought to myself, my friend is a dead man. He somehow believes that out of his possible demise, God will make something good out of it somewhere down the line. I’m sorry but to quote Wayne Gwilliam, “That dog won’t hunt.” If God out of His sovereignty has permitted all the countless famines, disasters, heartaches, wars and plagues, I doubt if I could think up any reason to pray for anything.
For my money, the sovereignty of God doctrine is a destroyer of hope and a handy excuse useful for churches for whom praying is pretty much a crap shoot.
That’s pretty fatalistic, and I don’t think it creates a good opinion of God at all. Let me highlight just a few instances of God’s goodness:
The story of Jonah comes to mind. God ordered him to go to Nineveh to preach to pagans Jonah hated and thought deserved to be damned. So God put Jonah through the whole “belly of the whale” ordeal to persuade him preach to those sinners and get some saved. That tells me that no one is beyond the reach of God’s love. There’s hope even for Putin, and that’s a putrid pill to pop.
God’s chief desire is to see his children saved. “For he knows our frame; He knows that we are dust’: and prone to trouble “as the smoke soars upward.” That’s why He sent His son, “His only begotten son,” to get us saved.
What about the famous 23rd Psalm in which He commands “Goodness and Mercy to follow us all the days of our lives, so we can dwell in his house forever?”
In Psalm 89, David proclaims, “I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever. With my voice I will make known His faithfulness to all generations.” Later in the psalm God is quoted as saying that even if we fall into sin, “My loving kindness will I not take from them.” Yet, “My covenant will I not break nor alter the words that have gone out of my mouth.”
Bottom line? God is not a man that he should lie. He’s reliable.
Psalm 103 is priceless: Bless the Lord O my soul and forget not all His benefits: who forgiveth all thy iniquities, who healeth all thy diseases, who redeemeth thy my life from destruction; who crowneth thee with loving kindness and tender mercies, Who satisfies thy mouth with good things so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle’s.” That’s David telling his own soul (his mind, his will and his emotions) to wake up and remember where all his blessings come from.
Frankly, it’s the super-religious types who have continually created a bad opinion of God. I mean the “holier-than-thous,” who delight in pointing out the sins of others. Consider William Blake’s poem, “The Garden of Love”:
“l went to the garden of love/ And saw what l never had seen: A chapel was built in the midst/ Where we used to play on the green/ And the gates of the chapel were shut,/ And “Thou shalt not Writ over the door/So I turn’ d to the Garden of Love,/ That so many sweet flowers bore/ And I saw it was filled with graves/ And tombstones where flowers should be/ And priests in black gowns, were making the rounds/ And binding with briers my joys and desires.”
I’ll conclude this with that Elvis Presley spiritual I used once before: “Come, praise the Lord for He is Good/ Come on and praise Him like you should.”
Remember, “It’s the goodness of God that leads us to repentance.” Before you close your eyes tonight, count your many blessings and be thankful. And ask any newly saved bum at the shelter, He’ll tell you, ‘God is good.’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.