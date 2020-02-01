‘It’s a horse thing’; enthusiasts share special activities

Owning, loving and living with horses is more of an obsession, a lifestyle choice if you will, than just a hobby.
It not only is something you “do,” it’s something you “are”!
Horses define the owner or enthusiast. To be horse obsessed is to become one with the horse. There is a saying, “Show me your horse and I will tell you who you are.”
The more you have horses in your life, the more the horse actually becomes or represents you.
Perhaps it’s their intuitive nature, their noble statuesque physique, or the fact that they are “herd” animals doing what comes naturally to them, but horses just “fit” with humans and have done so for hundreds of years.
Let’s test how much of a horse person you are with the following list of horsey things that horse enthusiasts like to do and horsey qualities we appreciate.
That horse/barn smell — Horses smell? Ask any true horse enthusiast and they usually answer with a confused look on their face. Horses definitely don’t smell to them.
I’ve been told, since I can’t remember smelling anything but a horse and barn, that horses have a particular smell. It’s a combination of leather, hay, shavings, dust and horse. It’s a unique smell, but a pleasant one that seems to relax us and beckon us to ride and hang out in the stable.
Mucking out a stall — For the non-horsey set that means cleaning out the manure and restocking the stall with fresh, clean bedding.
Cleaning out a stall is different than cleaning up after any other animal. It doesn’t feel like a chore, but is more of a zen experience.
The ability to turn chaos into order and immediately see what you have done is satisfying.
You also have time to think, get a physical workout and spend some close time with your horse as you improve his living arrangements.
Hoof picking — This is similar to cleaning and mucking out a stall. Picking the feet of a horse before and after a ride gives the same sort of accomplishment.
The feet of the horse need to be checked for foreign objects and the clefts of the hoof need to be kept clean to remain healthy. Cleaning out debris and rocks let you see the effort of your actions.
Horse therapy — Equine assisted therapy has been long proven as an effective form of treatment for depression, anxiety, trauma and for physical ailments and handicaps. How convenient is it that your therapist lives in your stable!
Benefits of riding — The physical exercise that riding a horse gives the body is amazing.
Riding develops strategic core muscles that allow us to grow in strength and balance. Also, the world doesn’t seem such a daunting place when you ride above it.
Happy Trails!
